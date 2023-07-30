Disney Destroys All Remnants of Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain will soon be forgotten in Central Florida.

In 2020, The Walt Disney Company revealed that Imagineers would retheme its controversial water ride, Splash Mountain, into a Princess and the Frog (2009)-inspired adventure. Though nostalgic fans protested the change, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort kept their word, closing both Critter Country and Frontierland-based attractions in 2023.

Based on Song of the South (1946), which many protested at the time of its release for racist motifs, fans have long questioned the existence of Splash Mountain Disney Parks. For a progressive company, profiting from a widely banned and questionable film seemed wrong.

What’s Replacing Splash Mountain?

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort sometime in 2024. The only remaining version of the log flume ride lives at Tokyo Disneyland!

Princess Tiana lives her dream of running an employee-owned restaurant on an old Louisiana salt dome in this reworked attraction. “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take Guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film,” Disney Parks Blog wrote.

“Picking up where the film left off, Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, Guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.”

Construction Progress

Imagineers began working on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure almost immediately after Splash Mountain closed in January. This week, TikToker @waltdisneyworldparks shared this montage of progress on the Princess and the Frog ride over the past month:

The former Splash Mountain remains covered in scaffolding and partially behind wooden fences, as it has for months. They removed some trees and added walkways near the drop zone for easier construction access.

Most of July’s work was done in the former queue. Almost the entire attraction entrance is torn up as crews level the area for rebuilding. Structures that will be repurposed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure have been repainted, including part of the mountain itself.

All that remains of Splash Mountain are some queue fences and much of the former Briar Patch gift shop. Walt Disney World Resort has yet to reveal its plans for the shuttered merchandise location.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.