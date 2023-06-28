Disney World Raises Prices By 30% at Magic Kingdom

Yet another magical experience found at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has gotten more expensive.

The Walt Disney World Resort is famous for its ever-growing list of rides and attractions as well as its incredible collection of delicious restaurants. From Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios to EPCOT and Animal Kingdom, Guests will find dozens of incredible experiences around every corner.

However, visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” continues to get more and more expensive, pushing some potential Guests away from the Resort entirely.

Unfortunately, this trend is continuing, with Disney raising prices yet again.

Magic Kingdom’s “Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise” is now available to book.

Initial sailings start July 12, 2023, meaning Guests only have a few weeks left to wait! Like a lot of the experiences found at the Disney Parks, this special treat has increased in price.

As reported by wdwmagic, the one-and-a-half hour-long experience will now run for Guests, $130 for adults and $100 for Guests three to nine. These prices reflect a $30 increase over the original prices.

This special fireworks cruise attraction closed back in March 2023 for a refurbishment. This experience allows Guests to get a stunning view of Magic Kingdom’s nightly fireworks display, all while they enjoy desserts and a selection of specialty drinks and alcoholic beverages.

We’re incredibly happy to see this magical offering return but were disappointed to see it get so much more expensive.

As we stated earlier, multiple aspects of the Walt Disney World Resort have seen price increases as of late, including ticket prices and, of course, the controversial Disney Genie+

What’s your favorite Magc Kingdom experience? Do you think Disney is getting too expensive?