SeaWorld Accident Leaves Man in Hospital, Coaster Shut Down

An attraction at SeaWorld was shut down after a Guest suffered a serious injury while aboard.

A popular roller coaster at SeaWorld was forced to close after a Guest suffered a serious injury while riding.

As reported by CBS8, reports of the injury were received on Friday, June 9, claiming that a Guest sustained a leg injury aboard the Electric Eel coaster. It was later confirmed that a man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital following the alleged incident. It is unknown what caused the injury at this time.

According to SeaWorld’s description of the coaster, the Electric Eel is quite thrilling. “Riders of Electric Eel will drop from heights of 150 feet while getting boosted 60 mph forwards and backward through looping twists and an inverted heartline roll.”

SeaWorld San Diego boasts a whopping 16 different rides and attractions for Guests to enjoy, with the theme park dating all the way back to 1964.