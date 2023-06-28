SeaWorld Accident Leaves Man in Hospital, Coaster Shut Down

A popular roller coaster at SeaWorld was forced to close after a Guest suffered a serious injury while riding.
As reported by CBS8, reports of the injury were received on Friday, June 9, claiming that a Guest sustained a leg injury aboard the Electric Eel coaster. It was later confirmed that a man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital following the alleged incident. It is unknown what caused the injury at this time.
According to SeaWorld’s description of the coaster, the Electric Eel is quite thrilling. “Riders of Electric Eel will drop from heights of 150 feet while getting boosted 60 mph forwards and backward through looping twists and an inverted heartline roll.”
SeaWorld San Diego boasts a whopping 16 different rides and attractions for Guests to enjoy, with the theme park dating all the way back to 1964.
“He was transported “Code 20,” stated Mónica Muñoz, the Media Services Manager for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, referring to the nature of the man’s injury.
At this time, specific details about the man and his injuries have not been revealed. SeaWorld San Diego was instructed to shut down the Electric Eel coaster shortly after so that it could be inspected by authorities such as OSHA. We are unsure how long this closure will last or if it will affect other rides and attractions at the theme park.
SeaWorld San Diego has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident or the closure of the attraction.
SeaWorld owns and operates three theme parks in the U.S., with one location in California, one in Florida, and one in Texas.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for further details as they become available.