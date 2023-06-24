SeaWorld Ride Apparently Abandoned, “Rotting Away”

Rumors are spreading as to why SeaWorld seemingly abandoned one of its most popular attractions.

Opened in 1973, SeaWorld Orlando has spent decades providing marine entertainment to Guests in Central Florida. While it’s moved away from its reliance on killer whales since the release of the controversial, anti-captivity documentary Blackfish (2013), it still weaves the world of animals and nature into its attraction offerings – including its Mako roller coaster (named after the world’s fastest species of shark) and Manta (which incorporates an aquarium featuring rays, sea dragons, and other species with a flying coaster).

Until 2020, it took the blend of attractions and animals to another level with Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin. This saw Guests board a motion-based, trackless dark ride on an adventure to a penguinarium. A first-of-its-kind attraction, it won a Thea Award from the Themed Entertainment Association for its achievements and pulled in four-hour-long lines on its opening day.

However, when the rest of SeaWorld Orlando reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin remained closed. SeaWorld has never given an official reason as to why, but rumors have spread online to explain its sudden closure.

In a recent Reddit thread, users shared their insights. User TheDeezul noted that “people have found the vehicles rotting away outside” and revealed that they believed SeaWorld “didn’t keep the vehicle batteries charged during the long COVID closure and now they don’t work.”

Another popular theory is the ride’s high expense. As user User XYZ_476 explained, “Dark rides typically have a high average cost per rider, with Empire of the Penguin being no exception.” With the ride utilizing a new trackless system, it faced a lot of maintenance and downtime – resulting in low ridership. “Compared to another attraction like Mako (which has low downtime, high ridership, and low average cost per rider), it is rational for the Park to remove high-cost attractions and reallocate the expenses,” they wrote.

Maintenance issues seem to have played a big role. User FlashCow1 claimed that “one employee told me she wasn’t sure, but thought it was prior operations cost and constant issues with the cars getting ‘lost’ on the ride. She said they would constantly go off track, and the computer would start playing bumper cars. No one got hurt, but there was potential.”

Whatever the reason, this ride is sorely missed at SeaWorld Orlando – offering a nice, comfortable counterpoint to its increasing collection of roller coasters. Here’s hoping for an equally family-friendly addition in the future.