SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment boasts multiple Theme Parks nationwide, combining thrilling attractions and stunning marine life displays for an unforgettable experience. Despite the controversial documentary Blackfish (2013), SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). This honor is only given to those who provide the highest standard of animal care.

The SeaWorld animal care team sprung into action last year to protect fish from a dangerous YouTuber “prank.” YouTuber Rickey, who has over three hundred thousand subscribers, recently resurfaced these TikTok clips from a 2022 video of himself “fishing” at SeaWorld:

In the first clip, Rickey extended his fishing rod into what appears to be a touch tank at one of the SeaWorld Theme Parks. “I got a bite,” he joked.

An employee came running within seconds. “Sir, sir!” she yelled. “It doesn’t matter if you’re playing. That’s not safe for our animals. That’s not safe for you.”

“I don’t want to do this; I was told to do this,” Rickey responded. He then sarcastically told the employee that God told him to fish at the Park.

In the second clip, Rickey asked the employee if she planned to call SeaWorld security. “You don’t have to,” he said.

“You’ll see,” she responded.

“I’m being a good boy, though,” he argued.

Some commenters thought the resurfaced video was funny, while others argued about unnecessarily putting stress on the animals.

“She did what she was supposed to do,” said @nwooyy_k. “Most employees wouldn’t even mention the animals but if the others don’t care about the animals she does.”

“It’s really not funny,” @geut_ganz agreed. “It disrespects the animals and the workers.”

The full video of the incident spread widely on social media last year. In it, Rickey argued with the employee about SeaWorld’s animal care and repeatedly mocked her. Security eventually kicked his team out of the Theme Park.

Always follow posted rules and employee instructions while visiting any Theme Park, especially around live animals.