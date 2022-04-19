SeaWorld Team Member Becomes Test Rider After Alleged Malfunction

Orlando theme parks are known for offering thrills and opportunities to make memories that last a lifetime.

Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Orlando, or many others, you’re sure to have a fun time.

However, it seems a SeaWorld Orlando Team Member got to experience a little thrill recently.

TikTok user @heather.drabinsky shared a video where there was an alleged malfunction on the attraction Mako at SeaWorld.

kinda crae haha

The user says one of the seats was coming up as “unbuckled.” So, a SeaWorld Orlando Team Member rode the coaster, becoming a test rider before Guests boarded the attraction again.

Of course, while it may seem unsafe, the test ride is not the first step in ensuring that a coaster is ready to be boarded. By the point that a Team Member would have been allowed to board it, all steps for the coaster to be back up and running would have been finished and the coaster would have already been considered safe for Guests to board.

SeaWorld Orlando’s official description of Mako reads:

Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coaster. Ride Mako®, a hyper coaster known for high speeds, deep dives, and thrills around every turn. Named for one of the ocean’s fastest known sharks, this roller coaster speeds up to 73 mph and up to 200 feet high. Surge through ship wreck reef on Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

SeaWorld Orlando just recently opened Ice Breaker in February. The all-new coaster features four airtime-filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. In its latest incident report, SeaWorld disclosed that a 12-year-old boy had injured his leg while riding Ice Breaker. Later, SeaWorld adjusted the height requirements on the coaster noting that some younger rides had “operational issues.”

What do you think of this video at Mako? Let us know in the comments!