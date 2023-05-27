SeaWorld’s Newest Roller Coaster Is Officially Open

A first-of-its-kind roller coaster has officially made its debut in SeaWorld Orlando today.

For roller coaster enthusiasts, Orlando is a pretty special place for Guests to visit. Some of the best coasters in the world are in Orlando’s various theme parks, such as VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. Because of this, theme parks are always looking to push boundaries with their new coasters and introduce things the world has never seen before.

Speaking of SeaWorld Orlando, that’s just what they’re about to do starting today. Back in April 2022, fans spotted pieces of a “mystery coaster” being delivered to the property. SeaWorld casually announced the coaster’s arrival on Twitter, and shortly after it was revealed that the coaster would be Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

SeaWorld describes Pipeline: The Surf Coaster as follows:

A first-of-its-kind surf coaster! Feel the awesome power of the ocean in a whole new way on Pipeline, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster. As soon as you’re in position, you’ll know something’s different. Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and sensing every bank and curve as though you’re really riding the waves, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps you secure while giving you unparalleled freedom of movement. The seventh addition to the Coaster Capital of Orlando leaves nothing but amazement in its wake. Are you ready to get on board? The incredibly unique coaster car has Guests standing up as if they’re riding a surfboard, with restraints securing the top half of their bodies. However, unlike other standing coasters, Pipeline’s restraints allow for expanded freedom of movement – if you bend your knees, your “seat” moves with you.