SeaWorld’s Newest Roller Coaster Is Officially Open

A first-of-its-kind roller coaster has officially made its debut in SeaWorld Orlando today.
For roller coaster enthusiasts, Orlando is a pretty special place for Guests to visit. Some of the best coasters in the world are in Orlando’s various theme parks, such as VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. Because of this, theme parks are always looking to push boundaries with their new coasters and introduce things the world has never seen before.
Speaking of SeaWorld Orlando, that’s just what they’re about to do starting today. Back in April 2022, fans spotted pieces of a “mystery coaster” being delivered to the property. SeaWorld casually announced the coaster’s arrival on Twitter, and shortly after it was revealed that the coaster would be Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.
SeaWorld describes Pipeline: The Surf Coaster as follows:
Starting today, all Guests attending SeaWorld’s Orlando Theme Park will now be able to take a ride on Orlando’s newest and perhaps most unique Roller Coaster.
