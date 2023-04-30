Opening Date Set for First-Of-Its-Kind New Coaster

A first-of-its-kind roller coaster is set to open in Orlando next month.

For roller coaster enthusiasts, Orlando is a sacred place. Some of the best coasters in the world are in Orlando’s various theme parks, such as VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World, and Mako at SeaWorld Orlando. Because of this, theme parks are always looking to push boundaries with their new coasters and introduce things the world has never seen before.

Speaking of SeaWorld Orlando, that’s just what they’re about to do starting next month. Back in April 2022, fans spotted pieces of a “mystery coaster” being delivered to the property. SeaWorld casually announced the coaster’s arrival on Twitter, and shortly after it was revealed that the coaster would be Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.

SeaWorld describes Pipeline: The Surf Coaster as follows:

A first-of-its-kind surf coaster! Feel the awesome power of the ocean in a whole new way on Pipeline, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster. As soon as you’re in position, you’ll know something’s different. Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and sensing every bank and curve as though you’re really riding the waves, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps you secure while giving you unparalleled freedom of movement. The seventh addition to the Coaster Capital of Orlando leaves nothing but amazement in its wake. Are you ready to get on board? The incredibly unique coaster car has Guests standing up as if they’re riding a surfboard, with restraints securing the top half of their bodies. However, unlike other standing coasters, Pipeline’s restraints allow for expanded freedom of movement – if you bend your knees, your “seat” moves with you.

Pipeline has previously been advertised as opening in Spring 2023 with no specific date. However, as construction has been completed, SeaWorld Orlando made an exciting announcement for coaster enthusiasts today on Twitter.

IT’S GONNA BE MAY 27 🏄‍♂️🌊 Pass Members can ride the world’s first surf coaster starting May 12! #PipelineSWO pic.twitter.com/GULwfx47wW — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) April 30, 2023

That’s right; Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will officially open for all Guests on May 27, with special Passholder previews beginning on May 12. This gives select SeaWorld Pass Members the opportunity to be the first people to experience this incredibly unique and first-of-its-kind ride. SeaWorld tweeted out the following schedule for Pass Member Previews:

Pass Members, check out the below schedule for your exclusive ride time! 5/12 – 5/15 Platinum only

5/18 – 5/20 Platinum and Gold only

5/21 – 5/23 Platinum, Gold, and Silver only

5/24 – 5/25: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze only

5/26: All Pass Members + Fun Card

Get ready to hang loose!