Here’s Why You Should Never Travel With Disney Adults

Disney Adults are the subject of a viral video once again.

Mocking adult Disney fans is one of the easiest ways to get internet clout. The phrase “Disney Adults” was coined by those uncomfortable with grown-ups interested in Disney Parks, films, and merchandise.

But the clever name-calling quickly turned into real bullying. One woman went viral for crying when she met Pluto – her late father’s favorite Disney character – at Walt Disney World Resort. Another couple started a debate when a Cast Member interrupted their Disneyland Paris proposal—for both parties, weeks of harassment followed.

Now, Disney Adults are taking back the name. Instead of shying away from their passion, many proudly call themselves Disney Adults and make jokes at their own expense – including TikToker @graysworld.

The creator recently shared this video from a vacation to Venice, when he noticed a building that looked similar to the Italian World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT:

“I didn’t want to say this, but they have this in EPCOT,” the TikToker said.

“You can’t keep doing this,” his friend jokingly responded. “They based it off this one.”

“Yeah, but it doesn’t matter,” he quipped. “They have it. EPCOT has everything. I keep telling you guys this. We didn’t need to come here; we could’ve just done a half-day at EPCOT.”

The video went viral, amassing over 300 thousand likes and proving that Disney Adult-centered content can be funny without being mean. Commenters adored the TikToker’s self-awareness and sense of humor.

“The one at EPCOT is [a] newer model too,” @khouse41 joked.

“I don’t see a guardians ride in Venice,” said @yungnrt.

“How are u supposed to drink around the world in Venice?” @heyoitsparis wrote.

Maybe Disney Adults are turning their infamous reputation around!

