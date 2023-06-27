Disney Moves to Change Theme Park Characters Forever

The Walt Disney Company has recently filed a new patent that would change the way the Parks and Resorts operate forever.

The Disney Parks are infamous for their ever-growing list of rides and attractions. Over the last few decades, Disney Imagineers have created some of the most iconic and recognizable theme park experiences in the entire world, ranging from thrilling adventures through space to terrifying time-traveling missions alongside massive dinosaurs.

However, there’s one key component that brings many Guests into the Parks in the first place; character meet-and-greets.

It’s no secret that Disney Characters are the bread and butter of The Walt Disney Company. From Mickey Mouse to Captain Jack Sparrow, Disney has created some of the most legendary fictional characters of all time.

Apparently, Disney is looking to improve upon its already-successful character meet-and-greet experience, this time shifting focus to Cast Members. According to Orlando Inno, The Walt Disney Company has filed a patent that would improve the visibility of performers wearing character masks and headgear during meet-and-greets and other theme park experiences.

The new patent is titled “Optical Viewfinder for Costume Heads,” and uses a lens-based system that reflects the eye line of the character to the Cast Member’s actual eye line.

This patent would replace older systems that Disney used in the past, such as equipping various character heads with video camera displays.

There is no timeframe as to when or if this technology will be implemented for Disney characters at the Parks, but we have to say we’re super excited to see Disney continuing to push technology forward. This technology would theoretically come to all Parks in the future if Disney decided to utilize this new system.

Who’s your favorite character to meet at the Disney Parks?