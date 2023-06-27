Guest Finds Shocking Item Stuck on Car at Disney Parks

A Guest returned to their car after a long day at the Parks only to find a curious item had been placed on their car.

No matter which Disney Park or Resort you visit, you will always come across passionate Guests. This is part of what makes Disney feel so special and magical in the first place: the shared love and passion for the Parks that Guests have.

Of course, Disney Parks are also elevated by their incredible Cast Members, but sometimes Guests can add to the already-magical experience.

In the past, we’ve highlighted several not-so-magical stories involving Disney Guests, ranging from stripping to full-on fistfights in Fantasyland. However, it’s important to focus on the magical moments too.

Recently, one Guest returned to their car after a long day at the Tokyo Disney Resort to find that a special item had been left by another Guest or Cast Member.

wait! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! ! When I got back to the car, something was stuck on it! ! ! ! ! ! There is such a thing! ? ! ? ? ? ! ? Mr. Cast? ? I’m happy so let me spread it wwww (Translated)

As you can see, a small decorative sheet was left on their car to celebrate the Guest’s birthday. We assume this was left by a Cast Member.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is located in Urayasu, Chiba, and officially opened in 1983. The Tokyo Resort became the very first Disney theme Park to be built outside of America, followed of course, by Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Eventually, a second theme park was built at Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea, which is considered to be one of the bets Disney Parks of all time.

We love whenever these small moments happen at the Disney Parks, as these are what help make the Resorts feel so magical in the firs place!

Have you been to the Tokyo Disneyland Resort? Do you have a magical Disney story?