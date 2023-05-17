Video Shows Bloody Aftermath of Recent Disney World Fight

Another Walt Disney World fight has captivated the internet.

The fight occurred at the iconic entrance to Magic Kingdom Park, right in front of the Walt Disney World Railroad station on Main Street, U.S.A. The conflict allegedly started because one family asked another to move for a photo-op, and they refused. It appears that one Guest was targeted, but at least five or six others were involved in the violent incident.

A video of the brawl quickly went viral on social media and can be watched in full here. TikToker @jfrosty827 later shared this video of the fight’s aftermath, showing Disney custodial teams covering and spraying what appears to be a large bloodstain on the ground:

It’s uncertain if either party was banned from the Disney Parks – but it’s likely. In 2022, two families were permanently trespassed from Walt Disney World Resort after a similar viral brawl in Fantasyland. Multiple Guests were hospitalized and arrested, though charges were eventually dropped.

It goes without saying that violence is against the Walt Disney World Resort Property Rules – but that hasn’t stopped Guests. In the last year, we’ve reported numerous fights in Central Florida and across the country at Disneyland Resort.

Some say Theme Park violence is a nationwide epidemic, while others blame the availability of smartphone cameras and the nature of social media for spreading what has always occurred. Nevertheless, Theme Parks around the United States have instituted chaperone policies and anti-violence rules to curb the behavior. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort both added “courtesy” policies to their websites in December, giving Cast Members more authority to punish violent Guests.

Locate the nearest Cast Member immediately if you witness a fight at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs. For your safety, do not engage with violent Guests.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.