A nationwide wave of violence and unruly behavior is forcing theme parks across America to introduce imminent policy changes.

While theme parks across America work hard to maintain a family-friendly environment with specific rules and regulations Guests must abide by to ensure the safety of all Guests and employees, amusement parks across the nation are being struck by waves of violent incidents caused by — mostly juvenile — Guests’ unruly behavior. The growing problem has forced multiple amusement parks to modify their operations and access policies, affecting the experience for thousands of families eager to enjoy the rides, attractions, entertainment and dining offerings, special events, and more that the Parks are home to.

Earlier today, Kings Island officially announced on all social media channels that it would enforce a chaperone policy, effective April 22, 2023. The changes to the Midwestern theme park’s operations in response to the recent arrest of a 17-year-old under charges of receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, obstruction, and trespassing.

The newly introduced chaperone policy at Kings Island states that Guests under the age of 15 “must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close.” Chaperones must have a valid government ID and must remain with their party the entire time. Any Guest under 15 found alone inside the Park is subject to ejection.

While other theme parks did not immediately react to the incident, Kings Dominion in Virginia quickly followed Kings Island’s steps, as, earlier today, the Doswell amusement park introduced a chaperone policy with similar guidelines going into effect on April 22, 2023.

Carowinds in North Carolina and Knott’s Berry Farm in California also reintroduced chaperone policies going into effect on April 22, 2023. Carowinds first introduced its chaperone policy on September 2022 after a brawl left multiple theme park Guests unconscious and hospitalized. While no recent incidents have been reported at Carowinds, it would appear that the theme park is trying to prevent any violent events from happening again by reintroducing its chaperone policy.

Knott’s Berry Farm introduced the security measures earlier last year after a violent involving a possible gun threat terrorized parkgoers at the Southern California theme park. While positive Guest behavior allowed Knott’s Berry Farm to revoke the drastic but necessary measures, it seems that the amusement park has decided to reinstate its chaperone policy in an abundance of caution, as no recent incidents have been reported at the Park.

Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, and Knott’s Berry Farm are owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which explains the similarities in each amusement park’s policies and the decision to introduce the measures on the same date.

Earlier this month, Worlds of Fun — also owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company — was forced to introduce a chaperone policy after a large brawl involving over 150 teens and multiple law enforcement agencies at the Missouri amusement park. California’s Great America in Santa Clara, California, also joined the nationwide update in their code of conduct as part of Cedar Fair’s properties.

Fortunately, the introduction of chaperone policies has not been a company-wide decision, as multiple Cedar Fair-owned and operated amusement parks remain exempt from the new measures as of this article’s publishing.

Cedar Fair amusement parks exempt from the new chaperone policies include Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio — which recently surprised Guests by slashing their ticket prices — Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County, Michigan; Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota; and Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada.

While the amusement parks mentioned above have not introduced chaperone policies yet, Cedar Fair officials could change this decision anytime, updating any of the Park’s code of conduct in response to Guest behavior.

Inside the Magic urges its readers to be aware of the rules and regulations of their favorite theme park ahead of their visit to comply with them and prevent any unpleasant situations for themselves, other Guests, and amusement park employees.

