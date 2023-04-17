Armed Man Arrested Outside Popular Theme Park

An armed man was arrested outside a popular theme park on April 15 after being tracked down by police dogs.

Theme parks are – despite the thrills – incredibly safe. Between strict health and safety procedures, bag searches, and security patrols, Guests are in good hands.

However, incidents can happen. On April 15, one such incident occurred when a man – reportedly a juvenile – thought to be carrying a gun was apprehended outside of the entrance to the popular Cincinnati theme park, Kings Island.

Local news station WLWT5 reports that an “armed suspect” was apprehended just after 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police arrived on the scene after receiving a call about a “suspicious person outside of the park.”

Police gave a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer, in which they explained Kings Island’s Action Zone area was temporarily closed as a precaution.

On Saturday, April 15, at approximately 6:22 p.m., a Kings Island guest reported unusual behavior by another guest outside the park entrance and notified City of Mason police officers who were on site. Officers approached and apprehended the suspect. Out of caution, the park temporarily suspended operation in the Action Zone area of the park. There were no safety incidents or injuries related to this arrest.

Home to 14 roller coasters, Kings Island first opened in 1972. The Park operates seasonally, closing each year between December and January for the winter season. The date of the incident, April 15, marked its first day of reopening for 2023.

These kinds of incidents are rare – but not impossible. Dangerous or concerning Guest behavior has previously led to arrests at even Walt Disney World. An intoxicated male Guest was apprehended at the Resort’s Disney Springs area in January after making inappropriate comments to minors and threatening police officers, while another Guest was arrested after sneaking into Magic Kingdom with the intention of committing theft in November.