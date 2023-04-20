Midwest Theme Park Latest to Implement Strict Policy

Located in the heart of the Midwest in Ohio, King’s Island has been bringing thrills and memories to theme park families for decades. King’s Island is owned by parent company Cedar Fair, who also owns Knott’s Berry Farm, Cedar Point, King’s Dominion, and Carowinds.

Knott’s Berry has had a slew of issues in the last few years regarding crime and fighting throughout the Park. As a result, the Park had implemented a strict chaperone policy, stating that any Guest under the age of 17 needed to be accompanied by a chaperone who is 21 or older. Earlier this year, they walked back on that policy, claiming that they had updated their security and safety guidelines, but that Guests of all ages were once again welcome back into the Park, chaperone or no.

Now, however, it seems as though the Parks under Cedar Fair’s ownership will now be implementing a similar policy, as King’s Island officially announced on all social media channels that it would enforcing a chaperone policy, effective starting April 22, 2023. They mention that over the last two years, incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior have increased across the theme park industry. This timing coincides with the unofficial “end” of the strict COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

PARK UPDATE: The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority. As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy beginning April 22, 2023. READ MORE: https://t.co/3bkETtYhA0 pic.twitter.com/T3kZdxvM4k — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) April 20, 2023

The new King’s Island policy states that Guests under the age of 15 “must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close.” Chaperones must have a valid government ID and must remain with their party the entire time. Any Guest under 15 found alone inside the Park is subject to ejection.

The changes are made in an effort to “help ensure that King’s Island continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food.” So far, reception has been mixed, with some excited at the changes, hoping for less rowdy Guests, and others upset at the requirement to stay with the party at all times.

The policy change is a calculated move by King’s Island, and Cedar Fair, in an effort to maintain Guest safety and enjoyment while in the Park. Knott’s Berry Farm and several other Cedar Fair properties quickly followed suit to make announcements of their own regarding implementing the same policy.

What do you think of a chaperone policy? Tell Inside the Magic your thoughts in the comments below!