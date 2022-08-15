Group Facing Felonies After Crime Spree at Popular Theme Park

A group is facing felony charges for a crime spree that resulted in thousands of dollars of property being stolen at a popular theme park.

Kings Island, located in Mason, Ohio, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. The beloved theme park offers many thrilling rides, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. It’s also home to the Soak City Water Park.

However, for many Guests visiting the popular theme park, they came away with fewer items than they entered the amusement park with.

A trio of men are facing felony charges after allegedly stealing items from patrons’ vehicles and storage bins at rides that resulted in thousands of dollars of property going missing. Quentario Irvin Lakes Dye, 45, Lamont Johnson, 20, and Branden Benito Fantroy, 20, were each indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury on nine counts of receiving stolen property, Journal News reports.

“It ticks me off when people go there with a plan to steal,” Warren County Prosecuter David Fornshell said. “But it does happen every year.”

The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cell phones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.

The men visited Kings Island “solely to steal” according to Fornshell and were eventually caught trying to use stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at a local Kroger.

This isn’t the first incident to occur at Kings Island this year. Guests staying at the Resort’s campground broke out in a brawl that resulted in a stabbing and subsequent arrest earlier this summer.

