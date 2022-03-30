World’s Longest Wooden Roller Coaster Breaks Record “No Park Has Been Able to Beat”

The world’s longest wooden roller coaster can be found at Mason, Ohio’s Kings Island theme park. The Beast opened on April 14, 1979 and has been operational ever since, thrilling Guests of all ages.

In a recent post on the official Kings Island website, theme park officials confirmed that The Beast will be breaking its own record when the Ohio Park opens for the season in 2022:

When it opens for the season in May it will break its own record by two feet, from 7,359 feet to 7,361 feet due to offseason retracking and reprofiling work, that also includes a steeper first drop. “When you look at roller coaster records, they’re being beat all the time,” said Kings island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz. “But there’s one record that no park in the world has been able to beat for more than 40 years, until now, and that’s the record for the longest wooden roller coaster.” Related: Theme Park Roller Coaster Frightfully Malfunctions Leaving Guests Suspended In Air

The article notes that the construction job, which began in November 2021, has been a “beast” in and of itself. Crews refurbished over 2,000 feet of roller coaster track. Furthermore, the first drop [above] has been redesigned from a 45-degree angle to a 53-degree angle.

The official description of The Beast reads:

There are seven natural wonders of the world. If there were a list of the top man-made wonders of the world, The Beast would be on it. Designed and built in-house by Kings Island personnel, The Beast unleashes its awesome power on the unsuspecting as it sprawls across 35 acres of wooded terrain. When The Beast first opened to the public April 14, 1979, it was acclaimed America’s ultimate roller coaster. It broke all existing records as the longest and fastest ride in the world. It is still listed in the prestigious “Guinness Book of World Records” as the longest wooden roller coaster in the world at 7,361 feet. Features of The Beast include a ride time of more than four minutes; vertical drops of 137 feet (at a 53-degree angle) and 141 feet (at an 18-degree angle); a 125-foot long underground tunnel at the bottom of the 137-foot drop; eight banked turns – some to 45 degrees; 540-degree helix tunnel and speeds up to 65 mph.

More on Kings Island

In addition to The Beast, Kings Island is home to over 100 other rides, shows, and attractions. These include its famous Eiffel Tower replica and coasters like Orion, Diamondback, and The Banshee.

The award-winning Planet Snoopy kids’ area showcases Peanuts characters with over 20 attractions, plus character meet and greets with Charlie Brown, Linus, Peppermint Patty, and more!

Kings Island is also home to Soak City Water Park which allows Guests to enjoy 36 water slides, two wave pools, lagoons, and family-friendly kids’ splash zones.

Have you been to Kings Island?