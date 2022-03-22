Theme Park That Allows Kids To Operate Real Construction Equipment Shuts Down

According to KTRK Houston News Channel 13, a very unique local theme park has closed days after opening for the first time.

Dig World, which is located at the Katy Mills Mall in Texas, boasts some very interesting attractions for Guests to experience. Themed around construction, the Park acts as both an educational destination as well as a fun one. The Park recently had its grand opening but due to unforeseen circumstances, the Park was forced to close, meaning it will have to hold a grand re-opening.

According to the website, “Due to some machine capacity, we will be closed this weekend and will send out updates in the next few days about our Re-Grand Opening. We strive to provide the absolute best guest experience, and right now we aren’t able to do that. And we own it! We apologize, but Dig World will come back better than ever. ”

The theme park said that those who purchased a ticket for this weekend should be receiving an email from them to re-schedule. When it finally does reopen, the Park boasts that kids and adults of all ages can “safely operate real, heavy construction equipment,” according to the official Dig World Website. The park’s other attractions include a gem-mining station, yard games, playground, and picnic pavilion. The park operates on 2-hour passes, with tickets costing $24.95 for a pass, and kids under 32″ get in for free.

As stated above earlier, Dig World is both a place for fun and education, as it has also established an educational partnership with Texas A&M University’s Department of Construction Science.

“The Department of Construction Science is excited to partner with Dig World to create an educational partnership, where future generations can experience and learn about the dynamic construction industry,” said Dr. Patrick Suermann, Professor and Department Head. Dig World is located at the Katy Mills Mall, off I-10, adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Parking for Dig World lies within the mall parking lot and is free anywhere. The park hours are expected to be Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. once they reopen again.

For more on the theme Park, visit the site here.

Would you visit this interesting new theme Park? Let us know in the comments below.