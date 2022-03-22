Disney Nearly Doubles Price of Select Merchandise

If you have visited any of the Disney Parks in the past few years, you will have surely noticed a few major differences. Of course, most of the changes can be attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the issue brought along with string to keep thousands of Guests a day safe.

Another change has been the constant price changes in the Parks. From tickets and food to special experiences and merchandise, it seems like a trip to Disney continues to get more and more expensive. And speaking of merchandise, several Disney fans noticed the prices of a few pieces of merchandise have quietly been raised.

As a few Disney Guests shared on social media, some prices on merchandise have been quietly raised. the first video is from u/Juan_Ball and shows the price change on some Disney pins:

Disney pins are already quite pricey so we are sad to see they are getting more expensive. This second video comes from u/lalalaureeennn and shows the price change on a limited-edition cup:

All of the 50th Anniversary-themed merchandise have been hot items since they were released so it makes sense that Disney would increase the price, but it’s a shame Guests will have to spend more money for the same items they could have got a few months ago.

While a slight change to the prices on merchandise is common, the cup went from $35.00 to $50.00, quite a big price jump even for the most dedicated Disney fans. Some of this most likely has to do with the ongoing supply chain issues the world is facing, with materials taking longer and being more expensive to ship. But the fact that the prices have seemingly been upped overnight makes us hesitant as to what else may have been increased in the Disney Parks.

In the past, we have also covered food getting more expensive, with potion sizes shrinking. Guests have encountered lackluster food more than a few times which is disappointing considering the average price of a quick-service meal runs between $12.00-$20.00. After seeing these videos, we will have to be on the lookout for the next price hike in the future.

Have you noticed Disney merchandise getting more expensive? Let us know in the comments below.

