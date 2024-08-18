Exclusive Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise Debuts This Holiday Season

Disney has unveiled an exclusive collection of Disney Jollywood Nights merchandise that will debut this holiday season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This merchandise is designed to capture the charm and magic of Disney Jollywood Nights, featuring festive designs centered around Ollie the Gingerbread Man, a character introduced during last year’s inaugural event.

✨ Disney Jollywood Nights merch alert! ✨ Peek at the full collection for the very first time and learn more about Ollie: https://t.co/idWqFWsiZH pic.twitter.com/Q6aSYRCjTD — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 15, 2024

The new merchandise line includes a variety of apparel, accessories, and collectibles. Among the highlights is a Spirit Jersey adorned with an all-over pattern of Ollie in his festive attire, complete with the playful phrase “Happy Ollie Days 2024” on the front and the event logo displayed prominently on the back. A graphic tee depicting Ollie enjoying a stroll on Sunset Boulevard offers another stylish option for guests seeking to commemorate their experience.

Items Available for Purchase

In addition to clothing, guests can purchase a themed ear headband featuring plush, embroidered ears of Ollie, complemented by satin bow ties. A 2024 Disney Jollywood Nights merchandise collection wouldn’t be complete without a collectible pin, which features Ollie waving from inside a holiday card.

Other items include a retro-style diner mug decorated with Ollie and the event logo, a perfect companion for enjoying hot cocoa, and a holiday ornament that makes for a delightful keepsake. For those looking for convenience, an event-exclusive lug bag has also been designed to carry park essentials while showcasing the charming designs inspired by Ollie.

All of these delightful items can be purchased at the Stage 1 Company Store during Disney Jollywood Nights. As exclusive merchandise, they are only available to party guests, making them a unique addition to any Disney collection.

Ollie’s Background and Design Inspiration

Introducing Ollie the Gingerbread Man

Ollie the Gingerbread Man, the star of this merchandise collection, is a character created by Disney Live Entertainment, embodying the spirit of the holiday season with his lively personality and festive charm. His introduction last year was met with enthusiasm, adding a new layer of holiday magic to the event.

Creative Team Insights

The nostalgic aesthetic of mid-century holiday cards and illustrations from the 1940s and 1950s inspired the design of Ollie. This vintage style resonates well with the glitz and glamour of Disney Jollywood Nights, capturing the essence of Tinseltown’s bygone era through its rich colors and whimsical details.

Nostalgic Holiday Themes

The creative team behind Ollie drew from personal traditions and memories to imbue the character with an authentic holiday spirit. Justin Dring, the concept artist who brought Ollie to life, shared that his own family holiday traditions, particularly baking gingerbread cookies from his grandmother’s cherished recipes, were pivotal influences. This heartfelt inspiration adds a layer of warmth and connectivity to the character’s whimsical persona.

Highlights of the Event Experience

Entertainment and Shows

This year’s Disney Jollywood Nights promises to be bigger and better than the last. It will feature a lineup of entertainment options designed to dazzle guests. The event includes popular musical performances, festive lights, and themed experiences that allow attendees to immerse themselves in a holiday celebration unlike any other.

Character Appearances

Character meet-and-greets will particularly enhance the guest experience as familiar faces join Ollie in celebrating the festive season. In addition to returning favorites, the event will introduce new characters, enhancing the magical atmosphere of the park during these special nights.

Ice Skating Show Details

A brand new ice skating show has been confirmed for this year’s lineup, described as a holiday love letter to Hollywood. This show aims to create a mesmerizing experience, showcasing the skills of international champion figure skaters who will perform set to beloved holiday music, placing a delightful twist on a cherished tradition.

Ticket Information for Guests

Event Dates and Times

Disney Jollywood Nights will take place on select nights from November 9 through December 21, 2024, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., offering guests ample time to enjoy all that Jollywood Nights has to offer.

Pricing Details

The price of tickets varies depending on the dates selected, but they are between $159 and $179. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members are eligible for discounts, saving $10 per ticket for all event nights.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for Disney Jollywood Nights can be purchased online. To ensure attendance at this festive celebration, tickets should be secured early, especially for peak nights.

With exclusive Disney Jollywood Nights Merchandise, a charming new character in Ollie the Gingerbread Man, and an array of breathtaking entertainment experiences, this holiday season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios promises to be unforgettable. Guests are encouraged to embrace the festive spirit and enjoy the magical atmosphere of one of Disney World’s most enchanting holiday offerings.

Will you be going to Disney Jollywood Nights this year?