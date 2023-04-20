Theme Park Cuts Ticket Prices for First Time in Nearly 20 Years

For the first time in nearly 20 years, this beloved theme park has dropped its gate admission price.

Like everything in 2023, theme parks feel more expensive than ever. It can now cost a record-high of up to $189 to enter Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom for a day, while it’ll set you back $1,399 for unlimited, year-round access to the entire Resort.

But while Disney sends their ticket prices in one direction, one popular theme park is actually making it cheaper to enjoy a full day of thrills.

Cedar Point has announced that it’ll now cost Guests $80 to buy their tickets at the gate, compared to $85 in 2022.

Visitors can save even more money by purchasing their tickets for the Ohio Park online, where prices have stayed steady at $49.99 per person.

Nicknamed America’s Roller Coast, Cedar Point is every adrenaline junkie’s dream. Of the Park’s 72 attractions, a mind-boggling 17 are coasters – making it the fourth-most coaster populous theme park in the world.

Its lineup includes Millennium Force, the first coaster to exceed 300 feet in height, and Valrvan, the tallest, fastest, and longest Dive Coaster in the world. For 19 years, the lineup also included Top Thrill Dragster – once the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world. However, after a Guest was injured by a piece of the ride in 2021, it was retired from operation pending a total renovation. The ride is due to reopen in its new form in 2024.

In the meantime, the Park will welcome its 18th coaster for the 2023 season: Wild Mouse. This will see Guests spin unpredictably down the track on a “crazy game of ‘cat and mouse'” and is inspired by

Spins, dips, drops, turns…and CHEESE – the new Wild Mouse coaster has it all! America’s Roller Coast® gets even coast-ier in 2023 as you climb aboard themed cars that spin 360 degrees as they navigate a wild and crazy game of “cat and mouse” – all in search of cheese. No two rides will be the same.

This is located on the Boardwalk – a new area of the Park that’s themed after the boardwalks of yesteryear and features “revitalized family attractions.”

The Boardwalk, Wild Mouse, and the rest of Cedar Point reopen for the (slightly cheaper) 2023 season on May 6.