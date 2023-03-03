A popular theme park is ditching a $27M attraction amid ongoing upgrades. Could this affect attendance and revenue?

Theme parks across America welcome millions of families every year, eager to make everlasting memories, enjoy top-tier entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining offerings, and, of course, fun and exciting attractions for the entire family, making it easy to see why theme parks are constantly competing to provide the best experiences for all Guests. However, a popular theme park has made a bold move, parting ways with a multi-million-dollar attraction in the middle of a massive upgrade.

Kings Island, located in Mason, Ohio, recently announced that the amusement park would end its management and licensing deal with Camp Cedar, an outdoor resort and campground located a short drive away from the theme park that draws many families visiting Ohio to enjoy the Park.

Cedar Fair, Kings Island’s parent company, recently confirmed that the company had agreed to end its management and licensing deal with Small Brothers LLC and Terra Firma Associates, the owners of Camp Cedar, the outdoor luxury resort with cottages and spaces for recreational vehicles that opened in the summer of 2021.

Cedar Fair officials stated that the management and licensing agreement expired on January 1, hence the decision to end the affiliation.

Local 12 News reported that Camp Cedar remains open and will continue to operate under the full ownership of Small Brothers and Terra Firma. It is unclear if the decision to part ways with Camp Cedar will impact Kings Island’s attendance and revenue. Inside the Magic will keep you updated with the latest news about the Ohio amusement park.

While Kings Island has parted ways with Camp Cedar, the Ohio amusement park will soon welcome an all-new area that will have parkgoers overjoyed, with two brand-new family attractions, enhanced theming for the Adventure Express roller coaster, and new dining locations for Guests to enjoy while exploring Adventure Port, Kings Island’s new land.

Kings Island officials have not announced an opening date for Adventure Port, but Guests could explore the new area as early as mid-April when Kings Island resumes operations on select weekends. Soak City Water Park, Kings Island’s neighboring Park, is scheduled to reopen its gates in late May.

With over 100 rides, shows, and attractions, your visit to Kings Island will be packed with fun. The Ohio amusement park offers thrilling rides and roller coasters, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. And for the smallest in the family, Kings Island amusement park is also home to Charlie Brown’s Wind Up, Peanuts Off-Road Rally, Snoopy vs. Red Baron, The Great Pumpkin Coaster, Kite Eating Tree, Monster, and more.

