Over 150 teens were involved in a theme park brawl, causing multiple law enforcement responses and immediate changes to Park policies.

Theme parks across America offer fun experiences for the whole family, with different rides and attractions, entertainment and dining offerings, special events, and more. However, to keep this family-friendly environment, theme parks have specific rules and regulations Guests must abide by to ensure their safety and the safety of employees.

Unfortunately, these measures were not enough to stop a massive fight that took place on Saturday, April 8, at Worlds of Fun — a popular amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri. Local news reports state that up to 300 people, mostly juveniles, were involved in a large brawl in the amusement park between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. outside of Camp Snoopy, one of the Park’s areas aimed at younger audiences. Later reports added that fights began breaking out as early as 7:30 p.m., with multiple brawls continuing as security and local law enforcement moved the crowd closer to the exit.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to help the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with the disturbance call at Worlds of Fun, leading to the arrest of a teenage girl who assaulted an off-duty deputy as he was trying to help break out the fights, which continued at the theme park’s parking lot, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Worlds of Fun released a statement after the incident: “On Saturday evening, a number of guests were removed from the park due to unruly behavior and altercations. Park Security, the Clay County Sheriff, and Kansas City Missouri Police Departments, who were on site, responded quickly. This behavior was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Worlds of Fun. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and believe those responsible should be held accountable. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority.”

The unprecedented incident led to a second statement released by theme park officials earlier today: “For decades, Worlds of Fun has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of homegrown experiences and immersive entertainment. Millions of guests have counted on us for wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. As part of that commitment, the park will implement a chaperone policy beginning this Saturday, April 15, 2023.”

The new chaperone policy at Worlds of Fun includes the following regulations: “Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay.” You can click here to learn more about Worlds of Fun’s code of conduct.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a theme park brawl has caused significant changes in theme park operations. Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a violent incident at Knott’s Berry Farm, a Southern California theme park, which led to similar measures being implemented at the Park. Similarly, Carowinds introduced a chaperone policy on September 2022 after a brawl left multiple theme park Guests unconscious and hospitalized. Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Carowinds are owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

Knott’s Berry Farm later announced the end of its chaperone policy due to improved Guest behavior at the Park. Hopefully, the same changes will become possible at Worlds of Fun once Guest behavior improves and the theme park carries out any additional changes to its security measures.

Do you agree with Worlds of Fun introducing a chaperone policy? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments below!