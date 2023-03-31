New Roller Coaster Won’t Be Available For All Guests Upon Theme Park Opening

As a popular theme park gears up for its highly anticipated reopening, its latest roller coaster will not be available for all Guests.

It’s no secret that theme parks in America are in a constant arms race for the fastest, tallest, and steepest rides, seeking to provide the best and most thrilling experiences for all Guests visiting. And with innovative systems, higher speeds, more extreme tracks, and the possibility to breathe new life into beloved icons, it’s impossible not to be excited about the latest roller coasters across several theme parks. However, one of 2023’s most anticipated attractions will not be available for all Guests until later this year.

Last year, Worlds of Fun — in Kansas City — announced that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger would open to the public in 2023 at the Missouri theme park. Zambezi Zinger was one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the theme park opened in 1973, and the announcement of a reimagined version of the iconic coaster sure was exciting for fans.

Worlds of Fun ceased operations in November 2022, as the Kansas City theme park ended its season, bracing for the winter and gearing up to kick off its 2023 season on April 8, operating only on weekends until late May. And while many fans were hoping to ride the reimagined Zambezi Zinger next weekend, they will have to wait a little longer, as theme park officials have said that the iconic coaster won’t open until later this spring.

While the news of Zambezi Zinger being unavailable upon the theme park’s reopening, fans still have a chance to be among the first Guests on the roller coaster, as Worlds of Fun and Big Slick are using the roller coaster’s opening as an opportunity to raise money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Guests who donate at least $10 to the cause have a chance of being randomly selected to be a part of the historic First Rider Expedition, taking one of the 32 seats on two trains during Zambezi Zinger’s first ride. Donations can be made until the contest closes on April 2, 2023, so hurry if you want to participate in this historic event at Worlds of Fun. You can click here to learn more about Zambezi Zinger First Rider Expedition and make your donation.

Season Passholders will also have a chance to be among the first riders of the reimagined roller coaster during an exclusive Season Passholder Preview Event. However, dates for the preview have not been announced by theme park officials.

While Zambezi Zinger won’t be available when Worlds of Fun reopens its doors next weekend, the theme park will offer other updated themes and improvements throughout the Park for Guests to enjoy, including a new fountain and cobblestone plaza in Europa, a bell tower in Americana, new signs, and upgrades to ride queues.

Have you visited Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!