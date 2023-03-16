Disney Security Takes Care of Young Children While Mother Screams at “Baby Daddy”

We’ve covered numerous violent altercations at Disneyland Resort in recent years, from battles between parents to Disney influencer wars. Many fans have condemned increased violence at Disney Parks, with some blaming the availability of alcohol. Others have suggested that Disneyland fights are as prevalent as ever, just better documented by social media and smartphone cameras in every Guest’s pocket.

Some of these violent incidents have gone viral. In July of 2022, a brawl in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort led to multiple hospitalizations and arrests. Charges were ultimately dropped, but both parties were banned from Disney property. A similar incident occurred in 2019 in Toontown at Disneyland Park when now-infamous Guest Avery Robinson was given a jail sentence for his part in the assault.

But not all Disney fights result in arrests. A Disneyland Resort Guest recently took to Reddit to share a heartbreaking incident they witnessed during the International Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

“A woman was in a screaming match on the phone with her baby daddy, who had apparently cheated on her with her sister,” Reddit user u/saliorcrystal recalled.

Even though this Disneyland fight took place via phone call, it was so intense that Disney Security Cast Members were deployed to the situation. They and other Disney Cast Members desperately tried to distract the woman’s children: “Security is standing around and a CM or two were trying to occupy her small children.”

If you witness or are involved in an altercation at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, or Downtown Disney, find the nearest Disney Cast Member. They will help locate Disney Security and contact law enforcement if necessary.

Have you ever witnessed a Disneyland fight? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.