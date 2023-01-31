Drunken Disney Park Guests Fight, Security Pulled Into Altercation

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth” while Disney Cast Members do their best to keep the Disney magic going for Guests, some Guests decide to ruin it for others.

Disneyland Resort sees thousands of Guests daily and with seeing that many Guests some many not act kindly, or appropriately while in Disney Park. While Disney has several prohibited items, some Guests still find other ways to cause a stir while in Disney Parks.

One Reddit Thread recently shared that there were two Disney Park Guests who got into an altercation. The verbal fight continued with a loud shouting match before the Guests were eventually removed from the Park by Disney security.

“As my gf & I were making our way to Tomorrowland from New Orleans Square, there were 2 Guests, who were clearly on something or incredibly drunk, rudely shouting at each other over crowds of Guests,” they shared. “We just so happened to be headed in the same direction but it wasn’t until we got to the Hub that the caucasian Guest started dropping the hard R around families & from out of nowhere a security guard politely helped them out by pointing them towards the exit not allowing them to continue forward.”

Disneyland Cast Members and Disneyland security do their best to keep the safety of Parkgoers as the top priority. If an incident happens, they will be glad to step in and control the situation. Disneyland does not tolerate Guests breaking the rules or disrupting the peace of others and won’t hesitate to take over to keep the Disney magic going.

