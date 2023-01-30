Unlucky Guests Stuck on Multiple Disney Rides In One Day as Park Maintenance Crumbles

Evacuating from a Disney Park ride can be a dream, a chance to view hidden backstage areas and get an insight into how things work. But when it happens too often, it becomes a nightmare.

Disneyland Resort Guests have reported ongoing maintenance issues at the Southern California Disney Parks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a recent return to pre-pandemic staffing levels, rides continue to deteriorate.

It’s bad enough that many Disney Parks attractions display age and wear, but multiple daily breakdowns threaten the overall Guest experience. Recently, two unlucky Disneyland Park Guests found themselves stuck on two rides during one recent visit. They shared their experience on TikTok:

The couple (@la.dreaming) tried to make the best of their experience getting stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean and Matterhorn Bobsleds in one day. They even praised Disney Cast Members for quickly responding when they needed to be evacuated from the rollercoaster ride.

“They got us so quickly, which I think makes such a difference in the world,” one of the Guests said. “I thought it was really cool because we got to walk along the track, and then we got to walk through the middle of the Matterhorn to get off.”

“We weren’t stuck there for an hour. It was maybe fifteen minutes,” the other Guest recalled.

Luckily, these Guests found the positive in a difficult Disneyland Resort experience. But others have not been so lucky. Some Guests have found themselves stuck for hours at a time with no explanation from Disney Cast Members. One family was stuck on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad twice in a row during a recent visit to Disneyland Park.

Disney Cast Members say fixing maintenance issues is more complicated than it looks. As employee satisfaction levels plummet and Disney CEO Bob Iger warns of layoffs, technical problems at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure could worsen before they get better.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney Parks attraction?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.