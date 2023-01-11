Loyal Disneyland Guest Felt “Cursed” as More Than Half of Rides Broke Down In a Day

Disneyland Resort may be The Happiest Place on Earth, but some Guests say the magic is dwindling from the Disney Parks. In October, we reported on a loyal Disneyland visitor of 30+ years who abandoned his vacation early because Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure were in the worst shape they’ve ever been in. In fact, many Guests report leaving the California Disney Park ahead of schedule because of maintenance issues.

If you’ve ever taken a Disney vacation, you know rides will always break down. From Space Mountain to “it’s a small world,” rides experience wear naturally from thousands of Guests each day. But an increase in ride breakdowns at Disneyland Resort is beginning to impact Guests’ experiences.

This week, Reddit user u/butimdelightful vented about a frustrating visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure: “Not sure what is going on but we are visiting today and have had 9 of the 15 rides we have tried across Disneyland and CAdventure break down. We go a few times a year, and this level of breakdowns seems truly bizarre.”

“I want to make it clear that I’m not blaming the maintenance staff who did a great job trying to make things get back up as soon as possible,” u/ the Guest continued. “This is a leadership/resources problem.”

The Guest said they still had a great day but felt “cursed” by the breakdowns:

We’ve done Disneyland a lot over the years, so we are generally good at being adaptable when a ride breaks down and not letting it break our pace, so we ultimately got to go on just about every ride we wanted across the two days. However, in my 30+ years of going to Disneyland multiple times each year I have personally experienced fewer cumulative breakdowns that I did today alone. It felt like we were cursed. By the end of the day, we still had 4 unused “for any ride” passes waiting for us in our queue that we didn’t have time to use up.

