Teenagers Spotted Standing Up, Rocking “it’s a small world” Boat

Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. Unfortunately, it seems that more and more Guests are breaking these rules.

The phrase “keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” is something Disney Guests hear every time they board an attraction at the Parks. This rule is put in place to keep Guests safe as they enjoy the various rides around the theme parks.

Unfortunately, Guests continue breaking these rules every day at the Disney Parks. Recently, some Guests decided to stand up and rock the boat on “it’s a small world”. They were also seen reaching their hands outside of the ride vehicle to try and touch some of the props.

The incident was caught on video and posted to TikTk by user ilovedisneyears, which you can see below or by clicking here. The user writes:

Being disrespectful on it’s a small world #disney #smallworld #disneyworld #disneysmallworld #disrespectfulatdisney

It is unclear on if these Guests were removed from the theme park but, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. Please familiarize yourselves with the rules and regulations at Disney before visiting.

As Disney says, please keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

The Walt Disney World website states under “Prohibited Activities”:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.

For a full list of Disney World rules, visit their website here.