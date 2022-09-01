Teenagers Spotted Standing Up, Rocking “it’s a small world” Boat

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
its a small world guests break rules

Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. Unfortunately, it seems that more and more Guests are breaking these rules.

its a small world Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Related: Child Breaks Rules at Disney, Repeatedly Places Hand Outside of Ride Vehicle

The phrase “keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” is something Disney Guests hear every time they board an attraction at the Parks. This rule is put in place to keep Guests safe as they enjoy the various rides around the theme parks.

Unfortunately, Guests continue breaking these rules every day at the Disney Parks. Recently, some Guests decided to stand up and rock the boat on “it’s a small world”. They were also seen reaching their hands outside of the ride vehicle to try and touch some of the props.

its a small world disneyland paris
Credit: Disney

Related: Video Shows Teenagers Destroying “it’s a small world”

The incident was caught on video and posted to TikTk by user ilovedisneyears, which you can see below or by clicking here. The user writes:

Being disrespectful on it’s a small world #disney #smallworld #disneyworld #disneysmallworld #disrespectfulatdisney

@ilovedisneyears

Being disrespectful on it’s a small world #disney #smallworld #disneyworld #disneysmallworld #disrespectfulatdisney

♬ BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White

Related: Guest Repeatedly Breaks Rules, Cast Member Becomes Noticeably Aggravated

It is unclear on if these Guests were removed from the theme park but, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. Please familiarize yourselves with the rules and regulations at Disney before visiting.

As Disney says, please keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. If a Guest breaks any rules while inside the theme parks, Disney has the right to remove you from the theme park.

"it's a small world"
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney World website states under “Prohibited Activities”:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.

For a full list of Disney World rules, visit their website here.

Kelly Coffey

Having been a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder since 2017, Kelly loves visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth where she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, sipping on adult beverages on Sunset Boulevard, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!