Video Shows Teenagers Destroying “it’s a small world”

“it’s a small world” is a classic Disney attraction, located at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. The ride features hundreds of dolls singing and dancing to the iconic song of the same name, “it’s a small world”.

One time, a handful of teenagers were caught on video completely destroying the classic ride.

A video is now making its rounds on TikTok, showing a group of teenagers destroying the classic Disneyland ride. One teenager was spotted jumping out of the boat and throwing something at the animatronics. Another Guest was seen also jumping out of the ride vehicle and stealing the panda bear animatronic.

The user who shared this video said they do not have much other information regarding this incident, but it is clear this video is years old.

One user commented on the video saying, “I believe this is from a documentary called “The Disneyland Locals” check it out. It’s a good watch.”

If you have never ridden the opening day attraction, “it’s a small world”, at Disneyland, it is described as:

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all. Spot Familiar Faces The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific, and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A.

Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. One of these rules include remaining seated with hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicles at all times. Not only did these Guests stand up during the ride, but they also exited the ride vehicle and destroyed the property, which is considered vandalism.

It is more than likely these Guests received lifetime bans from Disneyland. The police were probably involved as well due to vandalism and theft.

