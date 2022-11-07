Guest Leaves Disneyland Early During Horrific Day as Six Rides Close Simultaneously

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Left: A girl smiles in front of a clock tower at Disneyland. Middle: The girl frowns at a screenshot of the Disneyland app that says Big Thunder Mountain is closed. Right: The girl touches her forehead in frustration with text overtop that reads, "Why is everything closed?!"

Disneyland Resort may be The Happiest Place on Earth, but some Guests say the magic is dwindling from the Disney Parks.  A few weeks ago, we reported on a loyal Disneyland visitor of 30+ years who abandoned his vacation early because Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure were in the worst shape they’ve ever been in.

If you’ve ever taken a Disney vacation, you know rides will always break down. From Space Mountain to “it’s a small world,” rides experience wear naturally from thousands of Guests each day. But an increase in ride breakdowns at Disneyland Resort is beginning to impact Guests’ experiences.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Credit: Inside the Magic Alex Lue

TikToker @kayladsoto visited Disneyland Resort this weekend looking for a fun day at the Disney Parks. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened:

@kayladsoto

So far 6 rides are closed 😅 #DisneyParks #Disneyland #Disney #DCA #WaltDisney #DapperDay #PassHolder #MagicKey #greenscreen

♬ WHY IS EVERYONE USING THIS – .

The Guest tried visiting multiple attractions, which were all closed. Only partway through the visit, the Guest noticed six closed attractions at Disneyland Park alone. These included Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and “it’s a small world.”

“Why is everything closed?” the frustrated Guest wrote.

Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disneyland Park
Credit: Inside the Magic Alex Lue

“At that point, I’d go home,” @mightymegara commented. “Oh I did 😂,” the Guest replied.

The Guest didn’t note if any other attractions closed during their visit. All attractions listed are currently operating at the time of this article’s publication.

its a small world disneyland paris
Credit: Disney

Have you experienced increased Disneyland ride breakdowns? 

