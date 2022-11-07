Guest Leaves Disneyland Early During Horrific Day as Six Rides Close Simultaneously

Disneyland Resort may be The Happiest Place on Earth, but some Guests say the magic is dwindling from the Disney Parks. A few weeks ago, we reported on a loyal Disneyland visitor of 30+ years who abandoned his vacation early because Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure were in the worst shape they’ve ever been in.

If you’ve ever taken a Disney vacation, you know rides will always break down. From Space Mountain to “it’s a small world,” rides experience wear naturally from thousands of Guests each day. But an increase in ride breakdowns at Disneyland Resort is beginning to impact Guests’ experiences.

TikToker @kayladsoto visited Disneyland Resort this weekend looking for a fun day at the Disney Parks. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened:

The Guest tried visiting multiple attractions, which were all closed. Only partway through the visit, the Guest noticed six closed attractions at Disneyland Park alone. These included Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and “it’s a small world.”

“Why is everything closed?” the frustrated Guest wrote.

“At that point, I’d go home,” @mightymegara commented. “Oh I did 😂,” the Guest replied.

The Guest didn’t note if any other attractions closed during their visit. All attractions listed are currently operating at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you experienced increased Disneyland ride breakdowns?

