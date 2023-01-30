Reality TV Star Scolded by Disney Cast Member After Inappropriate Character Interaction

Disneyland Resort is a home away from home for many prominent celebrities. From the Kardashian family to The Price is Right models, we’ve extensively covered multiple stars’ visits to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.

Celebrities often hire VIP Tour Guides to take them around the Southern California Disney Park, making it possible to avoid fanfare and get front-of-the-line access to attractions and entertainment. But for all the benefits they receive, even famous Guests have to follow Disney Parks’ rules.

This weekend, Love Island Season 2 star Cely Vasquez was scolded by a Disney Cast Member while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. Vasquez asked villainous Kylo Ren to kiss her and wouldn’t take no for an answer. She shared a video of the interaction on TikTok:

After Kylo Ren gave Vasquez a firm “no,” a Disney character attendant stepped in and forced her away from the Star Wars character. The reality TV star didn’t seem to understand what went wrong and posted the video online with the caption, “That’s crazy.” She also said her dreams were “crushed.”

Commenters were split on the incident. Many of Vasquez’s fans defended her actions and called the Disney Cast Member a “Karen.”

But Disney Parks fans tried to inform Vasquez and others that what she did was firmly against the rules and could get Kylo Ren in trouble for going out of character.

“Y’all calling her a Karen, she’s asking for a kiss from an actor or the job at a children’s amusement park the one asking for a kiss is in the wrong,” said @not6xxoffical.

“This isn’t in character for Kylo. It’s not something he would ever do. That’s why they say no to certain things otherwise they can get in trouble,” @jesuiskimie explained.

“That cast member is so sweet and is one of the best character hosts,” @_buttermilkpancake wrote. “These characters deal with a bunch so host have to step in.”

What do you think of this Disneyland Resort character interaction? Share your thoughts in the comments.