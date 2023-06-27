Gruesome Theming Missing From Classic Disney Ride

A shocking element is still missing from one of Disneyland’s most iconic theme park attractions of all time.

While the Disneyland Resort may have an impressive collection of classic dark rides, none compare to Haunted Mansion. Sure, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and even Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride are all legendary Disney attractions, but Haunted Mansion stands above the rest in terms of theming, immersion, and overall fun factor.

Guests looking for more thrilling adventures like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, and the Indiana Jones Adventure may not feel all that impressed, but Disney fanatics know that Haunted Mansion set the standard for incredibly-detailed dark rides.

Over the years, the Haunted Mansion has undergone significant changes at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, giving Guests something new to look out for each time they visit.

In early 2023, we saw Disney add a very curious element to the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, one that surprised us quite a bit. During the attraction’s downtime after the Halloween and Christmas seasons, Guests started to notice graphic theming had been added to the ride.

While spooky, this harkens back to the original vision of Haunted Mansion, which would’ve been a lot scarier. However, this installation seems to be temporary, as it has already been removed from the attraction.

A bat in a birdcage could be seen, with bloody bones sticking out. Even for a ride called “Haunted Mansion,” this is still quite gruesome.

This installation harkens back to an original concept piece from Disney animator Marc Davis. The art shows a bat in a birdcage surrounded by bones and blood. Disney quite literally dropped this piece of art right into the attraction, with a bat in a birdcage now visible toward the beginning of the ride.

To the dismay of many, this graphic theming was removed shortly after Guests started noticing it. To this day, it’s still missing:

Still on #BatWatch2023 It still has not returned. Got stopped last night right where it was before. Big Sigh. #HauntedMansion #Disneyland

Still on #BatWatch2023

It still has not returned. 🦇

Got stopped last night right where it was before. Big Sigh. #HauntedMansion #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/TmkaMWMl1A — 33_Wonderland (@33_Wonderland) June 26, 2023

While we have no confirmation of Disney’s plan for this piece of theming, we hope to one day see this element put back into the ride!

What’s your favorite Disney ride? Do you prefer dark rides or thrill rides?