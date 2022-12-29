Disney World Regularly Charges Guests Hundreds For Resort Parking They Didn’t Use

Walt Disney World Resort started charging for parking at its Resort hotels in 2018. Since then, prices have increased multiple times, with different rates for Value, Moderate, and Deluxe/Disney Vacation Club Resorts.

This change was controversial, as Disney Parks fans already felt that The Walt Disney Company was moving toward nickel-and-diming Guests. More Guests began using Lyft, Uber, and Minnie Van services after the change.

However, Walt Disney World Resort is allegedly making extra money on Guests not paying for parking without their knowledge. A recent Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Guest (@dizwire on Twitter) checked his Resort invoice to find he’d been charged $120 for parking he didn’t use after arriving at the Resort hotel in a Lyft:

12) being charged $128 for resort parking when we didn’t have a car isn’t OK. Looks like I’ll be calling billing support today.

Correction – $120 was parking fees for the car we didn’t have. $6 was a fee to let us receive our instacart order of snacks and soda.

Correction – $120 was parking fees for the car we didn’t have. $6 was a fee to let us receive our instacart order of snacks and soda. — Dɪᴢᴡɪʀᴇ🍥 (@dizwire) December 27, 2022

Luckily, the Guest was able to get a refund after 45 minutes on the phone with Walt Disney World Resort billing. But he would have never noticed the charge if he didn’t check his invoice.

UPDATE: it was fully credited after calling billing support, hearing of 25 min wait, leaving call back number, waiting 30 min, getting call back, being put on hold to wait another 10 min for human, and finally reaching a very friendly CM who sorted it out in just a few min.

UPDATE: it was fully credited after calling billing support, hearing of 25 min wait, leaving call back number, waiting 30 min, getting call back, being put on hold to wait another 10 min for human, and finally reaching a very friendly CM who sorted it out in just a few min. — Dɪᴢᴡɪʀᴇ🍥 (@dizwire) December 27, 2022

Though this isolated incident is distressing, concern rose when multiple Guests reported similar experiences. @WDWTales said it’s happened to them every stay since the parking fees began:

It happens to us. Every. Single. Time.

It happens to us. Every. Single. Time. — WDW Tales Podcast (@WDWTales) December 27, 2022

If you’re staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, be sure to check your emailed invoice at the end of your stay. Ensure all charges are correct and contact Disney’s customer service and billing department to inquire about possible mistakes.

Have you ever been mistakenly charged for parking at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.