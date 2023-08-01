Disney Attraction Experiences ‘Serious’ Outage, Extended Closure Imminent

A beloved Disney attraction has faced a severe outage that might lead to the appeal shutting down for an extended period.

Disneyland Paris – This Disney Park Has Been Experiencing Some Trouble Lately

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the latest news of Disneyland Paris, we’ve got you covered. Disneyland Paris is currently experiencing some trouble from its fanbase and Guests as of recent after a slew of mishaps has caused some unwanted lousy press at the Disney Resort. Recently, DLP lifted a previous ban on certain Passholders from using their cellphones to present their passes and having them only give a physical copy of their access to enter the Parks. The ban’s reversal came after an uproar from the Passholder community voicing their concern over being turned away and prohibited from entering the Parks unless they had a physical copy of their passes. A photo released from DLP Report on Twitter showed an empty line outside of the entrance to the DLP Parks, showing how no Passholders showed up to renew and upgrade their current passes.

DLP Report on Twitter recently released an updated refurbishment list for their significant attractions closing in September. For those looking to visit the Parks, make sure you know the following:

Peter Pan: September 4 to 15 (previously 22)

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force: September 4 to 8

Ratatouille: September 18 (once 11) to 29

Hyperspace Mountain: September 18 to 22

Indiana Jones: from September 18 (earlier 25)

These rides are the big ones that usually bring Guests into the Parks on any given day, so it’s essential to plan your upcoming DLP trip accordingly.

Now, a ride experienced a severe outage and could close down for an extended period.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Experiencing Big Problems

DLP Welcome on Twitter reported yesterday that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad experienced a severe outage yesterday that caused the ride to remain closed for the entire day, leading to this page disclosing whether or not this meant the ride would be closing down for a long time without a reopening date anywhere shortly.

Big Thunder Mountain à une panne tellement grave qu'il n'a ouvert que 10mn aujourd'hui.

Les trains ne sont pas rentrés et les éléments animés toujours actifs.

Journée difficile (interminable ?) pour les cast Members.

Le Ride souffre de son âge : https://t.co/o1DpXG5nNM pic.twitter.com/KAOfXxvDlX — DLP Welcome (@DLPWelcome) July 31, 2023

The above tweet translates to the following:

Big Thunder Mountain has such a serious outage that it only opened for 10 minutes today. The trains have not returned and the animated elements are still active. Difficult (endless?) day for the Cast Members.

Multiple Guests at this Disney Park confirmed that the ride has been experiencing various closures throughout its time of being open, leading to other Guests believing that the ride has reached its peak age, and will likely close sometime soon. But this is purely speculation and has yet to be confirmed by Disneyland Paris officials.