Closure of Disney’s Sword in Stone Attraction Imminent

A classic Disney ark experience will soon be no more.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are iconic in so many ways. From thrilling rides and attractions like Space Mountain to delicious restaurants like Ohana, there’s no end to magical experiences waiting for Guests.

Over the years, the Parks have only gotten better, with new and exciting attractions opening at several locations. The most notable new additions came in 2023, with a new roller coaster opening at EPCOT in Walt Disney World and a new trackless dark ride making its way over to the Disneyland Resort in California.

However, one iconic Disney park experience doesn’t even require waiting in line.

At the Disney Parks, Guests will find a very tempting sword left in a stone, usually at the center of Fantasyland. Guests are welcome to test their strength and see if they can pull it out, but few are ever successful.

Some lucky Guests eventually do pull it out, but this is an ultra-rare experience.

Unfortunately, this experience is being taken away from the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

A new “Dream Makers” statue will be replacing this iconic Disney Park feature sometime in the near future, similar to the statue of Walt Disney we now see at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. The statue is expected to officially join the Park in October. Work is well underway on this new statue, indicating Guests do not have much time left to attempt to pull out the sword.

We previously reported on this closure, specifically the original announcement. This came as a major shock to us, considering that the sword-in-the-stone experience is one of the most iconic features of any Disney park.

Will you miss this classic experience? What’s your favorite Disney Park activity?