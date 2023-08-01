Disneyland Is Erecting a New Tribute to Retired Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse is formally being retired from the vast holdings of the Walt Disney Company, but it turns out he will at least be coming back to Disneyland.

In recent days, it has emerged that not only has the Disney+ series The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse abruptly ended (with an homage to the original Steamboat Willie cartoon, fittingly), but the company itself is losing the copyright to its most famous character.

Disney Phasing Out Mickey Mouse

While the Walt Disney Company has successfully warded off the copyright expiration date of Mickey Mouse for decades (most notably via the controversial Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998), the legendary mascot is entering the public domain in 2024.

As such, it appears that Disney is working to phase out the most recognizable aspects of the mascot from media; while we can’t imagine that Donald Duck or Goofy are going to be boosted up to the same global brand status, the company is going to have to do something.

However, there is the Disney100 Celebration to think of.

Disney100 Honors the History of the Company

The centennial anniversary of the Walt Disney Company has arrived, and along with it, a whole slew of honors, celebrations, and special events (including the biggest-ever exhibition of Disney artifacts).

One of those is a new bronze statue of company founder Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, which will be installed at Hong Kong Disneyland in October.

The statue itself is titled “Dream Makers” and is an homage to the legendary “Partners” statue at the Disneyland Resort. That statue was created by Blaine Gibson, installed in 1983, and was eventually reproduced in Magic Kingdom (1995), Tokyo Disneyland (1998), Walt Disney Studios (2001), and Walt Disney Studios Park, Paris (2002).

Disney released concept art of “Dream Makers,” featuring Walt Disney and his creation sitting together on a park bench next to the Cinderella Carousel; reportedly, it represents the moment in which Walt Disney himself watching his young daughters on a merry-go-round and came up with the concept for Disneyland.

Disney also released a short video detailing the behind-the-scenes of the statue and its place of honor in Hong Kong Disneyland. Watch it here:

Just in time to celebrate 100 years of Disney, Imagineers have been hard at work designing something very special! Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue, “Dream Makers,” coming to Hong Kong Disneyland this October. 💜 ✨ pic.twitter.com/E1b7owrJi1 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 1, 2023

The Walt Disney Company might not be able to hang on to Mickey Mouse forever, but as long as these statues remain in the various Disney Parks, Guests will always be able to remember Walt’s original dream.

