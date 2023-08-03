Man Illegally Breaks Into Disneyland, Eats Trash Can Churros

Going to Disney World, Disneyland, or any Disney Park is a magical experience, but with a magical experience comes magical responsibilities!

When you are at Disney, of course, Guests can enjoy all the attractions, watch the shows, meet their favorite characters, take photos in front of Cinderella Castle, and create the best memories! But, while doing so, Guests must remember that they are on private property, and Disney has their own set of rules that Guests must abide by.

These rules are typically what you would expect, as Guests cannot bring firearms or drugs into the parks, you cannot steal, break into the property, impersonate Cast Members or Disney characters, and so on. For a full set of all the rules and regulations at Disney World specifically, click here for the official details.

In the past, we have covered many Guests getting lifetime bans for breaking the rules at Walt Disney World Resort. One of which showcases Guest deciding that while at Magic Kingdom, she should jump into one of the gravestone areas in the Haunted Mansion queue and lie down as if she were buried as one of the 999 Happy Haunts. This would have been behind a restricted area that is not meant for Guests, hence, the gated enclosure. Doing this is not allowed, as it would be trespassing, and also promotes dangerous behavior as Guests should not be climbing over gates.

Now, another Guest has received a lifetime ban after sneaking into Disneyland Resort and attempting to stay overnight in one of the bathrooms. YouTuber Pete Z has been growing his following as of late by sneaking into different locations. Recently, Pete decided he would try to sneak into Disneyland, and filmed the whole thing. He used a safety vest and created a fake employee ID card, but in the end, found a way to walk into a Cast Member entrance and walk directly into Disneyland Park.

Of course, this was trespassing and is grounds for not only a lifetime ban, but also a potential arrest.

Pete went as far as digging through trash and eating the remains of a churro to not spend any money that day. He attempted to stay overnight, but security found him in the bathroom. Pete waved what he said was a trespass notice at the end of the video. Activities like this are not at all allowed and can cause serious consequences.

If you want to see the video, watch it below.

These are some things that you should not do when you are visiting the Disney Parks:

Stealing: This one is obvious. If you steal, you will not only be in trouble with Disney but likely the cops as well.

Don’t use rude gestures: If you are caught doing something terrible such as giving the finger on an attraction for the photo, whatever comedy you thought of will be gone as you are removed.

Propaganda: You can’t just roll into Disney World with banners and posters to push your ideals. I know what you might be thinking, “Who in their right mind brings a banner to hang at Disney?!” and I also wonder that too. But, some people may see Disney and it’s large crowds as a huge platform to spread a message, which is likely why this happens.

Don’t throw dead people: You would not believe how many people think they can bring ashes of their loved ones to scatter at a Disney Park. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Don’t get drunk: You are of course allowed to drink at Disney! EPCOT is highly popular for its drinking around the world challenge, and Disney California Adventure has plenty of cocktails to enjoy around the park, so this is definitely something Disney encourages Guests to enjoy. However, if you are too drunk to behave properly, Disney will have to escort you out.

Smoking: If you don’t know, smoking has been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. If you want to smoke, there are designated smoking areas outside of the parks that you can use. But since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind is not allowed inside the parks.

Fighting: Unfortunately, altercations have occurred on Disney property. Whether it be Guests harassing Cast Members or other Guests, fighting at a Disney Park can have you removed.

Sneaking backstage: This should be common sense, but if you attempt to go “behind the scenes” at Disney, you will be kicked out. Backstage areas are solely for the Cast Members, and it helps to protect the magic by keeping all of the inner workings hidden away.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle all the time. If you try and cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Lines can get pretty long at Disney, so you need to respect all of the waits that all Guests have to do in order to ride. Finding a way to cut the line would be disrespectful, and if you are caught, there’s a chance Disney will reprimand you (and possibly you will not be able to wait in any more lines that day!).

