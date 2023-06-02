Tokyo Disneyland Hit With Tropical Storm Mawar – Destructive Winds, Intense Rainfall Captured on Video

in Tokyo Disneyland

Tropical Storm Mawar is slamming Japan’s islands, evacuating over a million people and causing floods, landslides, and more. Tokyo Disneyland is, unfortunately, in the path of this oncoming storm. Recent footage shows how bad this storm is, leading to many attractions shutting down and Guests leaving the Park.

Cinderella Castle at Tokyo Disneyland
Caption: Disney

Tokyo Disneyland Struck by Tropical Storm Mawar

Just this morning, new footage was released on social media revealing some intense rainfall and destruction winds slamming into Tokyo Disneyland as Guests sought shelter, and attractions were closed down.

The storm is still considered to be approaching, meaning the worst is far from over. Typically, tropical cyclones will lose intensity as they come into contact with land. We hope the storm calms down as it continues wreaking havoc across Japan.

Showcases of Wishes on Twitter released information and content revealing Tropical Storm Mawar and what it’s currently causing for Tokyo Disneyland.

 
Credit: Showcase of Wishes

https://twitter.com/ShowcaseWishes/status/1664637819178950657?s=20

You can click the link above to see in real-time the approaching storm. 

Credit: @momonoasobi on Twitter

https://twitter.com/momonoasobi/status/1664527828581507072?s=20

Clicking the link above (or the screenshot) will take you to a video posted to Twitter demonstrating the strong winds currently taking place throughout Tokyo Disneyland Resort. Guests attempt to fight through the wind as high gusts cause chaos around the Park. 

Credit: @nyaopi_4 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/nyaopi_4/status/1664544366973820931?s=20

Another Twitter user caught the above video as they entered the Park around eight hours ago, showing once again the destructive winds blowing through Tokyo Disneyland and Cast Members attempting to close off sections of the Park. 

Credit: @christmas_poncha on Twitter

https://twitter.com/christmas_pocha/status/1664544779248754690?s=20

In another video captured by Guests inside the Park, you can see how bad the storm has been for those entering Tokyo Disneyland today. You can see Guests fleeing from the heavy rain and an attraction likely closed down due to the storm. 

Inside The Magic will continue to cover this developing story as more information is released. 

