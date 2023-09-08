New Magic Kingdom Expansion Sparks Massive Backlash

With rumors of a Villain-inspired Park and continuous construction seen in places like EPCOT and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, things are changing at the Walt Disney World Resort. However, some changes might not be as well-received as the Walt Disney Company might hope.

As the walls go up around the former Splash Mountain to welcome Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, some Disney fans are growing concerned about the new developments set to hit the Magic Kingdom. One fan recently brought up a primary issue regarding the company’s choice in theming, and fans were all too quick to respond.

Fans Debate State of the Magic Kingdom

The following take was posted on r/DisneyWorld, and although the user is a bit long-winded in their dissertation of changes hitting the Magic Kingdom, they do raise some solid points.

The user writes,

“I feel like some of the major movies have very little representation in the parks. I was thinking of rides or attractions that I wish they would build… I also think Adventureland should extend into Frontierland… this will take care of the issue of Bayou Adventure not fitting the theme.”

While the statement above is an echo of dozens of Disney Park Guests dissatisfied with the state of the Magic Kingdom in a post-Splash-Mountain World, the author does raise the issue of the imbalance between Disney’s use and misuse of intellectual property in the Parks, and they aren’t the only ones.

u/BowTie1989 cuts to the quick when they reply,

“I want things NOT based on IPs for a while. Last thing we got that wasn’t an IP based [ride] was Expedition Everest nearly 20 years ago. And pretty much all of Magic Kingdom’s classic rides have been non-IP based: Space Mountain, Thunder mountain, Haunted mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Hall of Presidents, Carousel of Progress etc…. I know Walt’s been dead for almost 60 years, but I think he’d be real disappointed that they ONLY do IPs now and don’t put anything 100% original into the parks anymore.”

Contrariwise, other users cosign on the original post’s perspective concerning IP. A great example in the thread is Hollywood Studios’ Rockin’ Rollercoaster and its scheduled retheme.

u/schaden81 writes,