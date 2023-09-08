New Magic Kingdom Expansion Sparks Massive Backlash

With rumors of a Villain-inspired Park and continuous construction seen in places like EPCOT and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, things are changing at the Walt Disney World Resort. However, some changes might not be as well-received as the Walt Disney Company might hope.
As the walls go up around the former Splash Mountain to welcome Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, some Disney fans are growing concerned about the new developments set to hit the Magic Kingdom. One fan recently brought up a primary issue regarding the company’s choice in theming, and fans were all too quick to respond.
Fans Debate State of the Magic Kingdom
Discussion on new attraction development in Magic Kingdom
byu/AmicableAmanda inDisneyWorld
The following take was posted on r/DisneyWorld, and although the user is a bit long-winded in their dissertation of changes hitting the Magic Kingdom, they do raise some solid points.
The user writes,
“I feel like some of the major movies have very little representation in the parks. I was thinking of rides or attractions that I wish they would build… I also think Adventureland should extend into Frontierland… this will take care of the issue of Bayou Adventure not fitting the theme.”
While the statement above is an echo of dozens of Disney Park Guests dissatisfied with the state of the Magic Kingdom in a post-Splash-Mountain World, the author does raise the issue of the imbalance between Disney’s use and misuse of intellectual property in the Parks, and they aren’t the only ones.
Related: Guests Demand Refund After Disney’s Hollywood Studios Nightmare
u/BowTie1989 cuts to the quick when they reply,
“I want things NOT based on IPs for a while. Last thing we got that wasn’t an IP based [ride] was Expedition Everest nearly 20 years ago. And pretty much all of Magic Kingdom’s classic rides have been non-IP based: Space Mountain, Thunder mountain, Haunted mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Hall of Presidents, Carousel of Progress etc…. I know Walt’s been dead for almost 60 years, but I think he’d be real disappointed that they ONLY do IPs now and don’t put anything 100% original into the parks anymore.”
Contrariwise, other users cosign on the original post’s perspective concerning IP. A great example in the thread is Hollywood Studios’ Rockin’ Rollercoaster and its scheduled retheme.
u/schaden81 writes,
“The only IP that needs to be injected into the parks, is Rock n rollercoaster needs to become Powerline (Goofy Movie). Out with Aerosmith, which has no connection and is outdated to the current generation.”
To which u/sejohnson0408 replies.
“So what you’re really saying is that you just don’t care about the history of Disney parks, and think it’s ridiculous that others do. Hell let’s retheme space mountain, jungle cruise, and small world after a movie to while you’re at it.”
As the old saying goes, you can’t please everyone. That said, Disney World isn’t Disneyland, it’s more subject to change than its Californian cousin. Disney has been a bit heavy-handed with its IP, but it’s not that Guests are up in arms about it.
Related: Animal Kingdom Attraction Closing Imminently at Disney World
The post continues with more divisive points of view, but it does raise one common theme. How much is Disney meddling, and how much of the backlash is just fans’ unwillingness to change. Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme.
Do you think the Magic Kingdom and other Parks need a massive change? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!