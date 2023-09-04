Disney Park Melts Down, Opens With Four Major Rides Broken

A furious guest demanded a refund after Disney’s Hollywood Studios experienced a park-wide meltdown on Sunday.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The third Disney Park to open at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney’s Hollywood Studios lets guests star in their favorite stories. The former MGM Studios opened in 1989 as a direct competitor to Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests can step into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Toy Story Land, Pixar Place, Animation Courtyard, Grand Avenue (featuring the Muppets), Echo Lake, Hollywood Boulevard, and Sunset Boulevard. Immerse yourself in the worlds of Indiana Jones and Beauty and the Beast (1991) with dazzling live entertainment. Brave the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or Rock’ n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith!

Attractions Melt Down

According to a devastated guest, Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened without four of its most popular attractions on Sunday: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at the Chinese Theatre, Toy Story Mania!, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster.

“Has anyone gotten any compensation for closed rides?” Reddit user u/isogonal-conjugate asked. “We arrived at Hollywood Studios today and most of the main attractions we wanted to do have been closed due to technical issues for a few hours already and I am not feeling optimistic about them opening for the rest of the day. This is super disappointing.”

Though most Disney Parks fans warned not to expect a refund for attraction downtime, some guests reported receiving compensation for similar outages.

“We had our 3 of our genie+ rez’s cancelled thruout the day because of ride malfunction as well as weather, they didn’t refund, but we went to guest services and they gave us 3 [Individual Lightning Lanes] each for Epcot the following day,” said u/hannaev. “Always worth asking guest services in the park!”

“I feel like I remember posts on here where people were getting refunds because of the issues going on in the park on that particular day,” u/T_D_A_G_A_R_I_M wrote. “You can ask at Guest Services but don’t go in there expecting anything.”

All four attractions eventually reopened but remained shuttered for hours before guests could ride. Walt Disney World Resort did not comment publicly on technical issues at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

