Disney Liquidates Struggling ‘Star Wars’ Land

As the final month dawns on the failed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, the fate of its adjacent Theme Park land is uncertain. On Thursday, a guest spotted a trailer hauling away dozens of props from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge brings Lucasfilm fans into their favorite stories. Steer an old hunk of junk on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run or escape Kylo Ren on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance!

Not an attraction fan? Build a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop or craft a new friend at Droid Depot! Head to Oga’s Cantina for an intergalactic beverage and stop by Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo for all your nutritional needs. Maybe a Blue Milk, Green Milk, or Cold Brew Black Caf is more your speed?

“Discover Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, where you can live out your own Star Wars story, fly the Millennium Falcon and explore a remote outpost where adventure awaits,” Disney writes. “This is the chance to live your Star Wars story—and discover who you truly are in a galaxy far, far away…”

Hauled Away

Reddit user u/ICallLag shared this photo of a truck hauling dozens of Batuu trash cans away from Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Thursday:

“Galaxy’s Edge Trash Cans on their way to be repainted,” the guest wrote.

Walt Disney World Resort did not confirm that the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge trash cans were being repainted, and it’s unknown where the Reddit user got their information. But a Disney Custodial Cast Member confirmed they are likely due for a temporary cleaning.

“Custodian here, it’s not just the exteriors, but the interiors also have a constant barrage of stuff like soda, ketchup, juice, and other gunk that doesn’t get washed away during the Florida rain,” u/JoviAMP wrote. “Over time it builds up, starts to smell and attract pests, and corrode the interior surfaces and hinges. I know Disney is strict on show, but they’re also cost-efficient, so my guess is these are far worse inside than outside.”

Hopefully, the Black Spire trash cans will return to Star Wars Land soon!

