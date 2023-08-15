Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Suddenly Reopens at Disney World

An infamous Walt Disney World experience reopened and then closed again.

Over the years, The Walt Disney Company has innovated in some truly impressive ways. From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Disney Parks have never been as immersive as they are today. However, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s most ambitious and immersive experience to date, did not turn out like we had hoped, with Disney pulling the plug less than a year later.

Earlier this year, the Galactic Starcruiser struggled to fill up. In January, there were several dates available to book, but this was before we knew that Disney was gearing up to shut this experience down permanently. This decision came as a surprise in March of 2023, and, of course, meant that Guests would make a mad dash to the Walt Disney World website in an attempt to snag these now-limited dates.

Since this announcement, the Galactic Starcruiser has been booked solid for months, meaning you’re most likely out of luck if you have not yet made a reservation. The experience was effectively closed months prior to its eventual last voyage, with Guests blocked from booking any dates.

However, this changed recently for a brief moment. Earlier this week, availability opened up for Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser, but not for long. Multiple dates were open to book in mid and late August.

Upon checking the availability calendar later today, we noticed someone had snagged the few open dates, meaning Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is once again completely sold out.

The final voyage of Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take place between September 28 through the 30. For more information, check out the official Walt Disney World website.

Disney is set to lose millions on this ambitious project and will reportedly use the location as a tax write-off.

Did you get to experience this closed experience? What did you think?