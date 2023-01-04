Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Struggling to Fill up, Only a Few Sold-Out Dates

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
galactic-starcruiser-exterior

Credit: Disney

Disney’s immersive experience has filled up on a select date.

Oscar Isaac aboard Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks

Related: Disney Genie+ Prices Drop After Hitting All-Time High

While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, nothing compares to what Disney has done with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

One part cruise, one part immersive theme park experience, and all parts Star Wars, this luxurious three-day “voyage” will be sure to please fans of both Disney and Star Wars. 
galactic-starcruiser-interior
Credit: Disney

However, the reception to this ultra-immersive Star Wars experience has been Luke-warm at best. As of January 4, only four dates are sold out completely, with wide-open availability being featured for every other date throughout 2023.

The two sold-out dates are February 18-19, with two newer sold-out dates being August 19-20. It’s important to note that May-The4th, the international day of celebration for Star Wars fans is available to book as well.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

starcruiser gaya star wars
Credit: Disney

The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship.”

Disney opted to introduce a discount late in 2022 to help select Guests plan a trip aboard the starcruiser. Now, Disney Vacation Club members are eligible for a 30% discount off original Points Charts values on select 2-night Starcruiser voyages. As we said, it’s fairly easy to snag a reservation as most months are wide-open.

Have you traveled aboard Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser? What did you think?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!