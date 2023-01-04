Disney Genie+ Prices Drop After Hitting All-Time High

Things are cooling down a little.

Due to the popularity of Walt Disney World, Guests will for sure be waiting in long lines, especially during the holiday season.

With classic rides like Splash Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean to Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion, Guests are in for a treat with whatever Disney Resort they choose to visit, as long as they can handle waiting in line.

Disney attempted to help solve these issues. The most recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie, and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line.

In December, we saw the service hit its highest prices at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Genie+ hit $29 per Guest at Walt Disney World and $30 per Guest at Disneyland. Disneyland was so popular that Disney Genie+ even sold out several days in a row.

These prices are falling significantly as the holiday season comes to a close. Today, Disney Genie+ is priced at $25 per person and will continue to fall as we enter further into the new year.

Disney Genie is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the standby queues. As stated above, this new system has been met with lots of frustration and criticism from new and long-time Disney Guests and fans.

