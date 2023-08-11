Dark Side Rey was only with us for a few brief, fleeting moments in The Rise of Skywalker, but she certainly left an impression. Fans weren’t sure what they liked more, bad girl Rey or the Dark Side Rey Lightsaber.

If you are a Star Wars fan, you probably remember the shocking scene in The Rise of Skywalker where Rey confronts a vision of herself as a Sith within the remains of the Death Star. The dark version of Rey wears a black hooded robe, has sinister sharp teeth, and wields a unique double-bladed lightsaber that can fold in half like a switchblade. This lightsaber is one of the most distinctive and intriguing weapons in the Star Wars galaxy, and now you can own a replica of it thanks to EFX Collectibles.

EFX Collectibles is a company that specializes in creating high-quality replicas of props and costumes from movies, TV shows, and video games. They have released a screen-accurate image of the Dark Side Rey Lightsaber as it appeared in The Rise of Skywalker. This replica is made of machined aluminum and brass and features red LED blades that a hidden button can activate. The hinged mechanism allows the lightsaber to switch between single and double-bladed modes, just like in the movie. The replica also comes with a hardwood base that can display the lightsaber in both forms and a metal plaque that confirms its status as one of only 750 replicas made by EFX as an officially licensed 1:1 Star Wars replica prop.

The Dark Side Rey Lightsaber is a stunning piece of craftsmanship and a fascinating piece of Star Wars lore. The hinged double-bladed lightsaber could be a corrupted version of Rey’s lightsaber. Alternatively, it could be a symbolic representation of Rey’s inner conflict between the light and the dark sides of the Force.

The Dark Side Rey Lightsaber is a collector’s dream for any Star Wars fan who has succumbed to the dark side of the Force, or who simply appreciates the beauty and complexity of this unique weapon. However, it is also a nightmare for anyone with a tight budget, as this replica costs $1,599. Plus, you might have to explain to your friends and family why you have a Sith lightsaber in your living room. Are you secretly plotting to overthrow the Jedi Order?

Whatever your reason, if you decide to buy the Dark Side Rey Lightsaber, you will surely have one of the most impressive and exclusive Star Wars collectibles ever made. Just be careful not to turn to the dark side yourself or go viral like Star Wars kid.

You can get the Dark Side Rey Lightsaber from EFX at Sideshow Collectibles in addition to the Luke Skywalker Lightsaber and even the Armorer Helmet from The Mandalorian. Got a favorite lightsaber or piece of Star Wars that you want to see turned into a high-end collectible? Let us know in the comments below.