The Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover is every action figure and vehicle collector’s dream. But it almost instantly made fans ask how we’d see the Autobots and Decepticons depicted on screen.

Fans of Transformers and G.I. Joe rejoiced at the surprise cameo at the end of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the latest installment of the Transformers franchise. The movie introduces new characters and factions, such as the Maximals and the Terrorcons, and also sets up a crossover with another iconic toy brand: G.I. Joe.

At the end of Rise of the Beasts, we see Noah, one of the human protagonists, getting a job offer from a man named Agent Burke (Michael Kelly). Burke gives Noah a business card that reveals his employer: G.I. Joe, the elite military unit that fights against Cobra, the evil terrorist organization. Hasbro and Paramount are finally bringing the storied partnership of the Joes and Autobots vs. the match made in hell of the Decepticons and Cobra to cinema screens.

As fans begin to speculate how the characters will all come together, Hasbro has been giving fans a look at the robots they might see in the future and what vehicles they will most likely transform into.

The Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover History

The first time Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover occurred was in the pages of a comic book in 1986, when Marvel Comics published a four-issue miniseries titled G.I. Joe and the Transformers. The story featured the heroic G.I. Joe team, the noble Autobots teaming up against the evil Cobra organization, and the ruthless Decepticons, who wanted to control a new nuclear power plant. The comic was a success, and it paved the way for more crossovers in the future.

Since then, there have been many other comic crossovers between Transformers and G.I. Joe by different publishers, such as Dreamwave, Devil’s Due, and I.D.W. Some of them created new continuities where the two franchises co-existed. In contrast, others were self-contained stories like G.I. Joe vs. the Transformers (2004) by Devil’s Due, which showed Cobra finding the Transformers and turning them into their war vehicles. This comic had three sequels, each with a different premise and timeline. Transformers vs. G.I. Joe (2014), by I.D.W., is a retro-style homage to both franchises’ classic comics and cartoons.

As for the figures, the first official toy crossover was in 2004, with a Transformers: Energon figure named Snowcat, who shared his name and design with a G.I. Joe vehicle from the ’80s. Snowcat was part of the Decepticon faction, and he transformed into an Arctic assault vehicle.

The Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover Collaboration Series

The Collaboration series is the latest and most exciting crossover between Transformers and G.I. Joe, which features mashups of characters and vehicles from both brands. These toys are designed to appeal to fans of both franchises, combining elements from their respective histories and aesthetics. As the two brands prepare to collide on screens, these are our first looks at the designs we could see used in a potential future crossover film.

Transformers x G.I. Joe Megatron HISS Tank (2023): This is the first set in the Collaboration series, featuring Megatron as a Cobra HISS tank that comes with a Baroness figure. The Megatron HISS Tank toy converts from robot to tank mode in 28 steps,s both figures feature deco and details based on the worlds of Transformers and G.I. Joe. This set is a homage to the G.I. Joe vs. the Transformers comic by Devil’s Due, where Megatron was turned into a HISS tank by Cobra.

Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe x Transformers Soundwave Dreadnok Thunder Machine (2024): This is another mashup of the Transformers and G.I. Joe, with Soundwave partnering with the Dreadnoks mercenaries. The Soundwave Dreadnok Thunder Machine toy converts the robot to vehicle mode in 33 steps and comes with Zartan and Zarana figures. The vehicle mode is based on the hacked-together Dreadnok Thunder Machine from the G.I. Joe comics. This set is a homage to the Transformers vs. G.I. Joe comic by I.D.W., where Soundwave was allied with the Dreadnoks. It also comes with a Ravage on a chain that we honestly feel goes much better with the Baroness figure that comes with Megatron.

Transformers Collaborative G.I. Joe x Transformers Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker (2022): This is the second set in the Collaboration series, featuring Bumblebee transforming into an A.W.E. Striker and paired with Lonzo “Stalker” Wilkinson. The Bumblebee A.W.E. Striker toy converts from robot to vehicle mode in 25 steps, and both figures feature deco and details based on the worlds of Transformers and G.I. Joe. This set is a homage to the original G.I. Joe and the Transformers comic by Marvel, where Bumblebee was damaged by Cobra and repaired by G.I. Joe.

The Transformers and G.I. Joe Crossover Speculation

Now that we know that G.I. Joe exists in the same universe as Transformers, thanks to Rise of the Beasts, we can’t help but wonder what will happen next.

There are no official answers to these questions yet, but we can always hope and dream. After all, this is not the first time that Paramount and Hasbro have teased us with a crossover possibility. In 2018, they announced a shared cinematic universe that would include not only Transformers and G.I. Joe but also Micronauts, Rom, Visionaries, and M.A.S.K. We can 100% see the M.A.S.K. spinoff once the Joes get access to Cybertronian technology.

What do you think? Are you excited about the possible crossover between Transformers and G.I. Joe? Which characters or vehicles would you like to see together? Let us know in the comments below!