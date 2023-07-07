Disney and Bandai Namco’s TAMASHII NATIONS Super Magical Combined Chogokin is a must-have for a particular kind of Disney fan.

Suppose you love Disney characters and giant robots. In that case, you might be interested in this new product from TAMASHII NATIONS, a brand of Bandai that specializes in high-quality figures and collectibles. The TAMASHII NATIONS Super Magical Combined Chogokin is a set of six mechas based on Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto that can combine to form a vast robot called King Robo.

Affiliate links are used in this article to support the creation of high-quality content.

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Super Magical Combined Chogokin is a commemorative item for Disney’s 100th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2023. It is inspired by the Chogokin toy series, which started in 1974 with the release of the blockbuster CHOGOKIN MAZINGER Z. This is the second collaboration between Disney and TAMASHII NATIONS to make a Chogokin combiner mech. The Cho Gattai King Robo Mickey and Friends Disney Chogokin Figures have a more traditional color scheme but feature your favorite Disney characters as mech-versions of themselves and was the first collaboration.

The individual transforming and combining robot characters include Jet Mickey, Sky Minnie, Diver Donald, Aqua Daisy, Land Goofy, Dash Pluto. The Super Magical Combined Chogokin features each Disney character as a mecha with their own design and very pretty metallic pastel color scheme. Mickey Mouse is the head and torso of King Robo, Minnie Mouse is the jet pack, Donald Duck is the right arm, Daisy Duck is the left, Goofy is the right leg, and Pluto is the left. They’re letting Pluto drive the left leg!

The mechas can be displayed separately or combined together to form King Robo, which stands about 22 cm tall. King Robo has a sleek and futuristic appearance with a silver and gold color scheme. It also has a crown on its head that resembles Mickey’s ears. The combination process is simple and easy, as each mecha has a connector that fits into the corresponding part of King Robo. The combined robot is stable and sturdy, thanks to the die-cast metal parts that provide weight and durability.

The TAMASHII NATIONS Magical Combined Chogokin is a super fun collectible to display your fandom in a unique way. It is also a tribute to the legacy and creativity of both Disney and Bandai, as well as a celebration of their collaboration over the years. You can pre-order it now from various online retailers such as Amazon and Entertainment Earth and expect it to ship in December 2023. Take advantage of this opportunity to bring home this magical combination of Disney and Chogokin!

