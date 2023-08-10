Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pops are finally coming to toy shelves this fall!

Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pop! figures inspired by the hit Disney+ sequel to the cult classic Disney movie. Whether you’re a fan of the wicked Sanderson sisters or the new generation of Salem heroes, these pops are a must for every Hocus Pocus completionist.

The Sanderson Sisters Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pops!

Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Sarah (Smoke)

The youngest and flirtiest of the Sanderson sisters, Sarah is back with her signature blonde locks and burgundy dress. She’s also surrounded by a swirl of purple smoke, adding magic to her Pop! figure. Sarah loves to sing and seduce children with her voice but don’t let her charm fool you. She’s still a dangerous witch who will stop at nothing to reclaim her youth and power.

Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Mary (Smoke)

The middle sister and the most loyal to Winifred, Mary is ready to fly on her vacuum cleaner and sniff out some children. A swirl of red smoke surrounds the goofy and dim-witted Sanderson, but she’s also cunning and ruthless when fulfilling her sister’s plans. She also has a soft spot for cheese puffs, which she can’t resist munching on.

Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Winifred (Smoke)

The leader and the oldest of the Sanderson sisters, Winifred, is back with her iconic red hair and green dress. She’s also surrounded by a swirl of green smoke, which reflects her powerful magic and wicked personality. Winifred is the mastermind behind the plot to suck the life force out of children and become immortal. She’s also very bossy and vain, often clashing with her sisters and anyone who stands in her way.

Hocus Pocus 2 Hero Funko Pops!

Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Becca with Accessories

The main protagonist of the sequel, Becca, is a high school student who loves Halloween and magic. She’s also celebrating her sixteenth birthday, which coincides with the night of the full moon. Becca is fun-loving and optimistic but also courageous and determined. She’s the one who accidentally lights the Black Flame Candle and brings back the Sanderson sisters, but she also takes responsibility and tries to stop them from destroying Salem.

Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Izzy

One of the new characters introduced in the sequel, Izzy, is a high school student and Becca’s best friend. She’s also a budding witch who loves experimenting with magic and learning new spells. Izzy is adventurous and curious but also loyal and brave. She helps Becca and Cassie stop the Sanderson sisters from wreaking havoc in Salem.

Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Cassie

Cassie is another new character in the sequel, a high school student and Becca’s former friend. She’s also a descendant of Reverend Traske, who banished Winifred in 1653. Cassie is rebellious and sarcastic but also intelligent and resourceful. She joins forces with Becca and Izzy to fight against the Sanderson sisters and save Salem from their curse.

Billy and Gilbert Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pops!

Hocus Pocus 2’s Gilbert and Billy Butcherson Funko Pops! Click the image to go to Amazon to preorder the figures.Funko Pop! Disney: Hocus Pocus 2 – Gilbert with Candle

The magic shop owner in Salem, Gilbert, is an expert on supernatural things. He also gives Becca a candle for her birthday, which turns out to be another Black Flame Candle that resurrects the Sanderson sisters. Gilbert is mysterious and eccentric but also helpful and knowledgeable. He assists Becca and her friends find a way to defeat the witches once and for all.

Funko Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus Billy Butcherson POP! Figure

The beloved zombie from the original Hocus Pocus movie, Billy Butcherson, is now available as a Funko Pop! figure exclusively from Spirit Halloween. He’s wearing his tattered green suit and holding his hand up for silence. He yearns for a silent sleep.

These Hocus Pocus 2 Funko Pop! figures will cast a spell on any movie fan and make a perfect addition to your Halloween collection. Don’t miss your chance to preorder them before they fly off the shelves.