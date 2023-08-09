A cast and crew wrap gift is a unique tradition in the entertainment industry, where the producers, directors, or actors give something unique and meaningful to the cast and crew as a token of appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and dedication. Wrap gifts can be anything from T-shirts and hats to jewelry and statues, from ordinary and practical to rare and extravagant. They can also be collectible and valuable, especially for fans who want to own a piece of their favorite show or movie.

The entertainment industry is going through a tough time right now, as the actor and writer strikes have stopped many TV shows and movies that we love and look forward to. The strikes have also affected the livelihoods of thousands of people who work behind the scenes, such as the cast and crew who make the magic happen on screen. Some have resorted to selling their wrap gifts online to make ends meet, while others have decided to part with their cherished memorabilia for other reasons. For some of the more nostalgic production gifts, these items are a way to remember the cast and crew that have moved on from Hollywood and live in our memories now.

Let’s look at some of the cast and crew wrap gifts from TV and movies we found on eBay. And if something looks interesting, remember that someone affected by the strike could use the extra scratch.

Collectibles and Jewelry

The classy way to say you appreciate someone who worked tirelessly on your film set is jewelry, whether it’s a fancy watch or a stunning reminder of their time on the set. Some wrap gifts are more artistic and creative, such as collectibles or statues representing characters or elements from the show or movie. For example:

Cast & Crew Armitron Watch Gift from Richard Gere for “The Double” (2011): This is a sleek and elegant watch that was given by Richard Gere to the cast and crew of his 2011 spy thriller “The Double.” The watch has a brown leather band and a gold dial with “Thanks, RG” engraved. The watch also comes with a signed card from Gere. And here we were, hoping for those fancy pearls from Pretty Woman.

Saving Private Ryan 1997 Crew Only Gift Dog Tags Tiffany & Co.: This is a rare and sentimental gift given to the crew of Steven Spielberg’s 1997 war epic “Saving Private Ryan.” The gift consists of two dog tags made of sterling silver by Tiffany & Co., one with the movie title and the other with the crew member’s name. The dog tags come with a Tiffany pouch and box and a letter from Spielberg thanking the crew for their dedication.

Saving Private Ryan Studio Crew Only Jacket w/ Gift Bag: If you’re a fan of Private Ryan, this is another wrap gift for the crew of the film, this time a jacket that was only given to the studio crew in London. These items were given as gifts to the Saving Private Ryan film crew. They are extremely rare and were never made available for retail. The jacket is a replica of the soldier jackets in the movie, even bearing the same diamond “Rangers” patch and a “Saving Private Ryan” patch on the opposite sleeve. The bag features a special message of gratitude on an attached label. So you can start recreating your war films, just like Spielberg.

Deep Impact 1998 Crew Gift Keychain Tiffany & Co: Tiffany & Co. is a go-to for film gifts because there is never a wrong time for Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The crew from Mimi Leder’s 1998 disaster film “Deep Impact” were given this gift keychain with a silver charm shaped like a film’s clapboard. The charm has the movie title engraved on one side and the director’s thanks on the other. We’ve heard she is just a class act all around and love her continuing work on The Morning Show on Apple TV.

Amistad Gift to Crew Gold Zippo Light Matthew McConaughey: Matthew McConaughey is known to enjoy a good cigar, and with this in mind, his gift to the crew that worked on his early Spielberg-directed film Amistad is a very lovely zippo lighter. There is a message of thanks in the Tonga language and McConaughey’s signature engraved on the gift. Alright, alright, okay, you get the point.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Groot Figurine Crew Gift: This is a cute gift given to the crew of the 2017 sci-fi comedy “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”. The gift is a figurine of Groot, the tree-like alien that stole our hearts in his MCU appearances. Produced in very limited quantity as gifts for the crew on the production of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, this is a rare opportunity to possess a “life-size” Baby Groot replica that has never been sold to the public. Groot is approximately 9.5 inches tall and comes on his wooden stand, covered with an 11-inch glass bell jar for protection. I mean, what else can you expect? We are Groot.

Belt Buckles

In the same tradition as the winner of a rodeo getting a belt buckle to commemorate a win, belt buckles were at one time a traditional wrap gift for your primarily union crew. We found a couple of memorable movie belt buckles given to their crews as presents that you can now use to accessorize your look.

“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” Belt Buckle Movie Wrap Crew Gift: This is a belt buckle that was given to the crew of the 1982 musical comedy film “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” starring Burt Reynolds and Dolly Parton as a sheriff and a madam who run a brothel. The film also featured Dolly Parton’s hit song “I Will Always Love You,” so we will always love this movie. The gold belt buckle features the film’s name and the eponymous house. Anyone at the honky tonk on a Friday night will compliment you on this belt buckle.

“Cannonball Run II” Movie Crew Gift Belt Buckle: This is a belt buckle that was given to the crew of the 1984 comedy film “Cannonball Run II” directed by Hal Needham and starring Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and many others. The movie even featured an early American performance by Jackie Chan. The buckle is silver with the movie title and logo on it. Warning: wearing this will not get you out of any tickets, but it will signal to fellow gearheads you’re a person of taste.

Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny Belt Buckle Cast and Crew Gifts: The most metal movie of all time also had some of the most metal cast and crew swag with this belt buckle that features the Pick of Destiny on a black and silver-rimmed circle. It’s just a cool piece of movie memorabilia that will forever be a tribute to the greatest movie in the world. Channel JB and KG’s demonic energy into a sick Tenacious D cosplay. (or D-Bound?)

Form and Function

Pirates Of The Caribbean 2 & 3 Costume Crew Gift Messenger Bag: This is a messenger bag that was given to the costume crew of the 2006 and 2007 fantasy adventure films “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” starring Johnny Depp as the pirate captain Jack Sparrow. The bag is brown with black straps and has the movie logos and the words “Costume Crew” on it. Perfect for your Captain Jack Disneybound.

Crew Gift 2001 “Frailty” Movie Bill Paxton Hat Gloves: This is a set of hat and gloves that was given to the crew of the 2001 horror film “Frailty” directed by and starring Bill Paxton as a father who believes he is on a mission from God to kill demons. The hat and gloves are black with white letters and have the movie title and logo. We hear that if you buy this and the McConaughey lighter above, you’ll be able to see demons. Depending on what you’re lighting with that zippo.

“Avengers” Pelican Case, Cast & Crew gift from Robert Downey Jr. 2011/12: This impressive gift was given by Robert Downey Jr. to the crew of the first “The Avengers.” The Pelican case (a durable protective case used for transporting equipment) has the Avengers logo and a special message from Downey Jr. inside. It’s perfect for traveling with delicate objects like a camera or arc reactor.

Marvel Studios “Hawkeye” KUHL Blanket – CREW Wrap Gift: A blanket with the series title and image of Pizza Dog from the 2021 Marvel Christmas series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailey Steinfeld as the archer superheroes. We’ve made watching the series a holiday tradition, and snuggling under this blanket to watch it sounds delightful.

Clothing and Coats

Some wrap gifts, such as coats or jackets, are more practical and useful to keep the cast and crew warm and cozy. For example:

2021 “Spider-Man No Way Home” Film Crew Only Gift Crew T-Shirt and Mask: This baseball jersey celebrating everyone’s favorite neighborhood Spiderman was given to crew that worked on the hit film that brought all of our favorite Spidermen to the screen at the same time. The stylish shirt has a loving NY-style tribute to the wall-crawler. A covid era mask with the year emblazoned alongside the spidey signal is included. It’s a must-own for Spiderman fans.

Marvel Studios “Loki” Carhartt Coat – Crew Wrap Gift Valuable: This stylish and comfortable coat was given to the crew of the 2021 Marvel series “Loki.” The coat is made by Carhartt, a brand known for its durable and rugged clothing. The coat is black with the series logo embroidered on the chest. As a standard, Carhartt can run $120; kicking in a little more to someone who worked on the show makes this a very affordable fashion statement.

Marvel Studios “Loki” Jacket/Coat CREW Wrap Gift: This is another wrap gift for the crew of “Loki,” this time a jacket that was only given to select crew members. The jacket has a patch with the series logo on the chest and a patch for TVA on the arm. It’s a fantastic way to keep warm and Disneybound as your favorite TVA agent, Mobius.

“A League of Their Own” Film Cast & Crew Wrap Gift Varsity Jacket: A varsity jacket with the movie title and logo for the 1992 sports comedy film about a women’s baseball league during World War II. The sports classic has several listings on the site, so get your squad together and complete your Georgia Peaches costume with something from the people that made the movie.

“Gemini Man” Marmot Rain Jacket Cast & Crew: A rain jacket with a hood given to the cast and crew of the 2019 sci-fi action film “Gemini Man” starring Will Smith. We only recommend this because it’s a $200 jacket that gets excellent reviews for surviving the weather listed for way less. The jacket has a patch for the fictitious military unit from the film, so you can use it for “cosplay a bad movie” night.

Baywatch Film Crew Jacket Wrap Gift Winter Coat: A winter coat given to the crew of the 2017 comedy film “Baywatch” based on the TV series. The black coat has the movie logo on the back and “Rescue One” on the front. Be careful not to wear it on a winter beach; people may think you’re on the clock.

Step Up 3D Movie Production Crew Gift NIKE Hoodie, Bag, Slippers: A set of Nike products, including a hoodie, a bag, and slippers, with the movie title and logo for the 2010 dance film. Arguably, this series peaked in the sequel, Step Up 2: The Streets. I said, arguably. But this is a lovely gift set of Nike hoodie and slippers emblazoned with the logo of arguably the 5th or 6th best dance movie of all time. I said arguably!

Pajama Shirt Film Crew Wrap Gift ‘The Mask’: This is a pajama shirt that was given to the crew of the 1994 comedy film “The Mask” starring Jim Carrey as a bank clerk who transforms into a zany superhero after wearing a mask that contains the essence of the Norse god Loki. The shirt is white with Jim Carrey’s character, and the film’s logo is patterned across the soft cotton fabric. Be careful, though. If you buy this for someone, they will constantly run around quoting the movie. “Somebody stop me!”

These are just some amazing movie and television wrap gifts we found on eBay. While actors, writers, and crew should always be paid fairly, it is nice when producers, directors, and actors appreciate the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew to make their projects possible. These cast and crew wrap gifts also offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry, as well as a chance to own a piece of pop culture history.